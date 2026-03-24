WATCH: Nigerian WWE star Oba Femi brutally DESTROYS Brock Lesnar on Monday Night Raw [VIDEO]

Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar collided amid their explosive build up to WrestleMania 42.

Nigerian powerhouse Oba Femi delivered another earth-shaking statement on the March 23 episode of Monday Night Raw from TD Garden.

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The Lagos-born star stunned the 10-time world champion Brock Lesnar for the second straight week, further solidifying their heated path to WrestleMania 42.

Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar during WWE Raw on Monday night

Femi popularly known as 'The Ruler', answered Lesnar’s WrestleMania open challenge last week by planting The Beast Incarnate with his devastating Fall From Grace finisher.

On Monday night, Paul Heyman opened the show alongside Lesnar, attempting to downplay the previous week’s ambush and proclaim that it would never happen again. Moments later, Femi’s music hit, and the former NXT Champion marched to the ring to confront the WWE legend face-to-face.

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With the Boston crowd erupting in chants of “Oba! Oba!”, the two titans stared each other down.

Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar during WWE Raw on Monday night

Lesnar attempted to turn the tide with his signature F-5, but Femi powered out, countered aggressively, and once again dropped The Beast, this time sending him crashing over the top rope in a brutal display of dominance that left the TD Garden audience in a frenzy.

Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar during WWE Raw on Monday night

Oba Femi left Brock Lesnar in shock during WWE Raw on Monday night

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Watch the video here:

OBA FEMI JUST DROPPED BROCK LESNAR AGAIN!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/kCFezroRMr — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2026

Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar: Road to WrestleMania 42

The match between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi is currently one of the most anticipated bouts scheduled for the event.

Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar: Road to WrestleMania 42

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The showdown is set for WrestleMania 42 (WrestleMania Vegas), taking place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The match is being billed by many WWE fans as a 'passing of the torch'. Femi has maintained an undefeated singles record since his main roster debut, while Lesnar remains the established "final boss" of WWE.

WrestleMania 42 marks the second consecutive year the event is held in Las Vegas. It is also the first WrestleMania to stream live on ESPN in the United States and Netflix in most international markets.

WrestleMania 42 will also feature high stakes matches including CM Punk defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes putting the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Randy Orton.

The women's division showcases Jade Cargill defending the WWE Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, alongside a matchup between Women's Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee and Becky Lynch.

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Who is Oba Femi?

Oba Femi | WWE

Oba Femi, born Isaac Odugbesan, is a Nigerian-born professional wrestler currently signed to WWE, where he has rapidly ascended as one of the company’s most formidable powerhouses.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing roughly 270 pounds, Femi’s physical presence is matched by a world-class athletic background. Before entering the squared circle, he was a standout track and field athlete, specializing in shot put at Middle Tennessee State University and the University of Alabama.

WWE sensation Oba Femi

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His transition to sports entertainment was facilitated by WWE’s "Next In Line" (NIL) program, which scouts elite collegiate athletes for potential superstardom. Since debuting in NXT, Femi has been portrayed as an unstoppable 'mountain of a man', characterized by his calm intensity and explosive strength.

He gained significant notoriety by winning the 2023 NXT Men's Breakout Tournament, a victory that granted him a championship contract.

WWE sensation Oba Femi

Shortly after, he cashed in that contract to become the NXT North American Champion, embarking on a record-breaking reign that saw him dominate every challenger with his signature "Fall From Grace" powerbomb.

His stoic persona and articulate promos have helped him stand out as a rare talent who possesses both the look of a classic giant and the agility of a modern athlete.

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Femi’s rise to the main roster in early 2026 was marked by immediate impact, as he bypassed the mid-card to target the biggest names in the industry. His arrival signalled a shift in the WWE landscape, as he began clearing the ring of established veterans with ease.

WWE sensation Oba Femi

By the time he crossed paths with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, it was clear that WWE management viewed him as the 'next big thing,' a label once exclusively held by Lesnar himself.

This direct parallel has fuelled his current trajectory, positioning him as the legitimate successor to the "Beast Incarnate" archetype. His journey from a shot-put champion in Nigeria to a main-event attraction at Allegiant Stadium is being framed as one of the fastest and most impressive rises in wrestling history.

As he prepares to face Lesnar, the narrative centers on whether his raw, undefeated momentum can truly overcome the decade-long dominance of the man he looks to replace.

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