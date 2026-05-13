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‘It's not an easy decision’ - Ancelotti faces difficult choice on Neymar's World Cup future

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:19 - 13 May 2026
Brazil star Neymar
Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has acknowledged the difficult choice he faces over whether to include national icon Neymar in his squad for the 2026 World Cup.
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The Italian coach is carefully weighing the forward's legendary status against his recent fitness concerns as the tournament draws closer.

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While Neymar has been named in the 55-man provisional squad, that list will be cut down to the final 26 players on May 18. 

At 34, Neymar remains one of the most gifted players in Brazil's history, but his spot is no longer guaranteed. 

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Ancelotti on Neymar

Following a challenging stint at Al Hilal marked by recurring injuries, his return to Santos has shown flashes of his former brilliance, but questions about his ability to compete at the highest level persist.

"When you have to choose, you need to take many things into consideration," Ancelotti explained in an exclusive interview with Reuters. 

Carlo Ancelotti || Imago
Carlo Ancelotti || Imago

"Neymar is an important player for this country because of the talent he has always shown. He has had some problems, and he is working hard to recover. He has improved a lot recently and is playing regularly."

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"Obviously, for me it's not an easy decision," he continued. "We have to carefully weigh the pros and cons, but that doesn't put pressure on me. We've been evaluating not only Neymar but also all the players for a year now."

The coach noted that Neymar's teammates have expressed their desire to have the star forward in the squad, a point he considers when assessing the team's internal climate.

Brazil's all-time leading goal scorer Neymar | Credit: IMAGO
Brazil's all-time leading goal scorer Neymar | Credit: IMAGO

"I know perfectly well that Neymar is very well-liked, not only by the public, but also by the players," Ancelotti said. 

"That's also a factor, because we have to take into account the atmosphere that will surround Neymar's call-up. It's not like I'm going to drop a bomb in the locker room. He is very well-liked, very loved."

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"I think it's normal for the players to express their opinion," he added. "I am grateful to everyone who gave me advice... But, in the end, the right person to make this decision, the most suitable person to do so, is myself."

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