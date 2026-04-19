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‘His time is coming’ - Neymar hails Yamal as greatest teenager, backs him for Ballon d’Or and UCL

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 14:34 - 19 April 2026
Neymar hails Yamal as greatest teenager
Despite Barcelona's painful Champions League quarter-final elimination at the hands of Atletico Madrid, the brilliant displays of Lamine Yamal have not gone unnoticed, drawing high praise from club icon Neymar.
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Despite the team's disappointment, Yamal's emergence as a leader at just 18 years old has solidified his status as the future of Camp Nou.

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The young winger, who has often named Neymar as a childhood idol, has now received the ultimate praise from the Brazilian icon. 

Neymar, who himself burst onto the scene as a teenage prodigy, has been following Yamal's progress and believes the Spanish international is destined for greatness. 

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Neymar speaks on Yamal

Speaking about Yamal's rapid ascent, Neymar described it as "unreal," offering a rare and direct endorsement of a young player's potential.

Neymar did not mince words when evaluating the La Masia graduate's talent, placing him in the same category as some of the club's most celebrated figures. 

Neymar || Imago
Neymar || Imago

In comments reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian expressed his admiration for Yamal's on-field achievements.

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"I truly believe Lamine is one of the greatest teenage sensations football’s ever seen," Neymar stated. "There was Leo Messi, there was me — but what this kid is doing at 18 years old is simply something unreal."Consolation After European Heartbreak

The Brazilian star also expressed sympathy for Yamal, who was visibly distraught after the final whistle against Atletico Madrid. 

Lamine Yamal || Imago
Lamine Yamal || Imago

"I felt for him when he got knocked out of the Champions League," Neymar added. "Lamine gave everything, he even sparked the comeback. But this is football, anything can happen."

Looking ahead, Neymar is confident that both team and individual accolades are inevitable for Yamal. 

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"His time is coming! I hope he wins the Champions League next year… and why not the Ballon d’Or too?" Neymar concluded. "He’s so special. One of those players I’ll always be rooting for, for sure."

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