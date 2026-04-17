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Better than Yamal: Harry Kane annoints Nigerian-French star Olise as best in the world

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:56 - 17 April 2026
Bayern Munich star Michael Olise has been labelled the best winger on the planet by teammate Harry Kane.
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Harry Kane has declared Bayern Munich teammate Michael Olise as the best winger in the world right now.

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The England captain made the glowing assessment in a post-match interview following Bayern's recent Champions League quarter-final win over Real Madrid, praising the Frenchman’s creativity and bravery on the ball.

Harry Kane calls Olise best in the world

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“I’d say he’s currently the best winger in the world,” Kane told DAZN.

Michael Olise || Imago
Michael Olise || Imago

“He creates a lot of chances and isn’t afraid to dribble. He’s one of our main players, along with Luis Díaz.”

Since joining Bayern, the 24-year-old has transformed into one of Europe’s most dynamic attackers.

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In the Bundesliga this season, Olise has recorded 12 goals and 18 assists in 27 appearances, contributing to a devastating front line alongside Kane and Luis Díaz.

His numbers in the Champions League are equally impressive: 4 goals and 7 assists across 11 matches, including two standout performances against Real Madrid.

Kane's words may ruffle some feathers in Spain, where many believe Lamine Yamal is far and away the best winger on the planet. However, Barcelona's UCL exit has robbed fans of the opportunity to watch both players possibly go head-to-head in the final.

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