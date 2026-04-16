Advertisement

Michael Olise: Nigerian-French star questions Real Madrid’s 'kings of UCL' tag after crashing out

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 09:39 - 16 April 2026
Michael Olise responded with visible surprise when asked about knocking out Real Madrid in the Champions League, questioning their status as kings of the competition.
Advertisement

Bayern Munich attacker Michael Olise has sparked a fresh row in European football after questioning Real Madrid's status as the undisputed "Kings of the competition."

Advertisement

The Nigerian-French winger was the hero of the hour as the German giants secured a 6-4 aggregate victory, but it was his post-match comments that sent shockwaves through the Allianz Arena.

The quarter-final second leg was an instant classic that saw the momentum swing wildly between the two most successful clubs in the history of the European Cup.

Advertisement

Madrid arrived in Munich trailing 2-1 from the first leg but looked set to progress after an Arda Guler brace and a clinical strike from Kylian Mbappe gave them the lead.

However, the game turned on its head following a red card for Eduardo Camavinga.

Bayern capitalised on the man advantage with ruthless efficiency. Luis Diaz levelled the aggregate score in the 88th minute before Olise himself popped up in the 93rd minute to seal a 4-3 win on the night and a semi-final berth.

Advertisement

It was Bayern's first time overcoming their Black Beast rivals in a decisive knockout setting in years, and the adrenaline of the moment clearly influenced the post-match mixed zone.

'Kings of the competition?'

When a journalist spoke to Olise after the match that Bayern had just knocked out the "Kings of the competition," the former Crystal Palace man responded with visible surprise and a smirk.

Advertisement

"Kings of the competition?" Olise asked, seemingly unimpressed by the weight of Madrid's 15 European titles.

When the reporter doubled down on the Spanish club's historic pedigree, Olise simply offered a dismissive "Yeah," before walking away.

The comments have polarised fans, especially in Nigeria, where Olise remains a figure of intense interest despite his international allegiance.

For Bayern, the result is a massive statement of intent as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

Olise and Diaz celebrate the win against Real Madrid
Olise and Diaz celebrate the win against Real Madrid

For Real Madrid, on the other hand, it is a bitter exit that proves even the most famous legacy cannot protect you from a late-game collapse.

Olise’s bluntness reflects a changing of the guard in Munich. Under this current iteration of Bayern, the aura of the Santiago Bernabeu holds no fear.

Whether Olise's dismissal of Madrid's history was arrogance or simply the confidence of a winner, he has ensured that the European Clasico rivalry has a new layer of tension for years to come.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Michael Olise Real Madrid Champions League Bayern Munich
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Porto manager backs struggling Moffi
Football
16.04.2026
Porto manager backs struggling Moffi ahead of Europa League clash with Nottingham Forest
Ademola Lookman: Atletico's Nigerian star poised to end Arsenal's UCL dreams
Football
16.04.2026
Ademola Lookman: Atletico's Nigerian star poised to end Arsenal's UCL dreams
Michael Olise: Nigerian-French star questions Real Madrid’s 'kings of UCL' tag after crashing out
Football
16.04.2026
Michael Olise: Nigerian-French star questions Real Madrid’s 'kings of UCL' tag after crashing out
Nobody robbed you — Mikel Obi responds to Raphinha after Lookman ends Barca's UCL dream
Football
16.04.2026
Nobody robbed you — Mikel Obi responds to Raphinha after Lookman ends Barca's UCL dream
Lazio's Fisayo Dele-Bashiru | Imago
Football
15.04.2026
Dele Bashiru’s manager laments ‘disastrous’ season, casts doubt on Lazio future
We made 140-year history — Arteta raves after matching Arsene Wenger's record
Football
15.04.2026
We made 140-year history — Arteta raves after matching Arsene Wenger's record