Michael Olise: Nigerian-French star questions Real Madrid’s 'kings of UCL' tag after crashing out

Michael Olise responded with visible surprise when asked about knocking out Real Madrid in the Champions League, questioning their status as kings of the competition.

Bayern Munich attacker Michael Olise has sparked a fresh row in European football after questioning Real Madrid's status as the undisputed "Kings of the competition."

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The Nigerian-French winger was the hero of the hour as the German giants secured a 6-4 aggregate victory, but it was his post-match comments that sent shockwaves through the Allianz Arena.

The quarter-final second leg was an instant classic that saw the momentum swing wildly between the two most successful clubs in the history of the European Cup.

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Madrid arrived in Munich trailing 2-1 from the first leg but looked set to progress after an Arda Guler brace and a clinical strike from Kylian Mbappe gave them the lead.

However, the game turned on its head following a red card for Eduardo Camavinga.

Bayern capitalised on the man advantage with ruthless efficiency. Luis Diaz levelled the aggregate score in the 88th minute before Olise himself popped up in the 93rd minute to seal a 4-3 win on the night and a semi-final berth.

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It was Bayern's first time overcoming their Black Beast rivals in a decisive knockout setting in years, and the adrenaline of the moment clearly influenced the post-match mixed zone.

'Kings of the competition?'

When a journalist spoke to Olise after the match that Bayern had just knocked out the "Kings of the competition," the former Crystal Palace man responded with visible surprise and a smirk.

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"Kings of the competition?" Olise asked, seemingly unimpressed by the weight of Madrid's 15 European titles.

When the reporter doubled down on the Spanish club's historic pedigree, Olise simply offered a dismissive "Yeah," before walking away.

• Michael, what are the emotions you're feeling right now? You've just beaten the king of the competition?



Olise: "King of the competition?"

pic.twitter.com/gB0kmtbTLf — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 15, 2026

The comments have polarised fans, especially in Nigeria, where Olise remains a figure of intense interest despite his international allegiance.

For Bayern, the result is a massive statement of intent as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

Olise and Diaz celebrate the win against Real Madrid

For Real Madrid, on the other hand, it is a bitter exit that proves even the most famous legacy cannot protect you from a late-game collapse.

Olise’s bluntness reflects a changing of the guard in Munich. Under this current iteration of Bayern, the aura of the Santiago Bernabeu holds no fear.