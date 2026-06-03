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Chelsea set asking price for Cucurella amid interest from Madrid and Barcelona

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:27 - 03 June 2026
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Chelsea set asking price for Cucurella
Chelsea have reportedly established their asking price for Marc Cucurella, preparing for a potential sale this summer as Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid monitor the defender's situation.
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Despite becoming a popular figure at Stamford Bridge, the Spanish international is believed to be considering a new challenge away from West London.

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Atletico Madrid are currently leading the race for Cucurella's signature, identifying the 27-year-old as a key target to strengthen their backline.

It is anticipated that Diego Simeone's team will initiate formal talks with Chelsea soon, aiming to secure a deal before their rivals can make a move. 

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Chelsea name price for Cucurella 

While Atletico are reportedly hoping to negotiate a transfer for under £43 million (€50m), Chelsea are holding firm on a fee of around £61 million (€70m), according to talkSPORT

The Blues are in a strong negotiating position, as Cucurella's contract runs for another three years.

The pursuit of Cucurella extends beyond the Metropolitano, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid keeping a close eye on his availability. 

Cucurella, Chelsea defender || Imago
Cucurella, Chelsea defender || Imago
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A return to Barcelona would be a sentimental one for the defender, who came through the club's renowned La Masia academy. 

Cucurella has previously stated it would be "difficult to refuse" an offer from his boyhood team, but Barcelona's financial issues may require them to sell players before launching a formal bid.

Real Madrid have also been linked with the left-back, although their immediate focus is on signing a new centre-back. 

With the appointment of Jose Mourinho, the Spanish giants may consider making a move for the Chelsea left-back.

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