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‘Why was it not for Alonso’ - Carragher questions Liverpool's decision to appoint Iraola

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:49 - 03 June 2026
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Carragher questions Liverpool's decisiono
Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has expressed serious concerns over the club's leadership, questioning why Andoni Iraola is the frontrunner for the manager's job while Xabi Alonso was allowed to join rivals Chelsea.
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The Anfield club sent shockwaves through the football community by dismissing Arne Slot after just two seasons. 

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Despite a Premier League title in his first year, a subsequent fifth-place finish led Fenway Sports Group to make a change. 

The timing of the decision has drawn criticism, especially as former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso was available earlier in the year.

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Carragher not happy with decisions at Anfield

Speaking on The Overlap podcast, Carragher did not hold back in expressing his confusion about the club's recruitment process, particularly the role of sporting director Richard Hughes.

Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher | Imago
Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher | Imago

"I would have changed him (Slot) for Xabi Alonso," Carragher stated. "As soon as he went to Chelsea, I was thinking that I would keep Slot. If you were going to change it, why was it not for Alonso?"

"With Alonso, you have an incredible playing CV, the managers he has been coached by, and what he did at Leverkusen. 

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Andoni Iraola || Imago
Andoni Iraola || Imago

“He has managed Real Madrid. I know it didn't go well, but he is used to that pressure and scrutiny."

Carragher also raised tactical questions about the potential appointment of the Bournemouth boss.  "If Liverpool chose Iraola over Alonso, it is very worrying for Liverpool," Carragher continued. 

Xabi Alonso, the new Chelsea boss.|| Imago
Xabi Alonso, the new Chelsea boss.|| Imago

"If it is because Alonso wants to play a back three, or his style of play, fair enough. But I am not sure Liverpool has the players to play Iraola's high-pressing game."

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Iraola is renowned for a high-intensity pressing game, and the Sky Sports pundit fears the current Liverpool squad may not be suited to his demanding style without a major squad overhaul.

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