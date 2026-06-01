‘Change is part of football’ - Slot finally breaks silence after Liverpool's sacking

Arne Slot has broken his silence with an emotional message to Liverpool fans after his sacking last week.

The Dutch manager joined Liverpool in 2024 and guided the club to a Premier League title in his first season.

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However, the 47-year-old Dutchman was let go by the board after the Reds finished fifth in the league this term.

Liverpool are now expected to begin formal discussions with former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola this week about taking over the role.

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Slot’s message to Liverpool fans

In a heartfelt open letter to the fans published in the Liverpool Echo, Slot expressed his gratitude for their support.

"That is something I cherish," he wrote, noting that the supporters made him feel welcome from the very beginning and aided him on his journey.

"I leave with complete confidence in what lies ahead," Slot continued. "The players who have given so much to this club, who have upheld its values and helped create so many unforgettable moments, have built foundations that will endure."

Liverpool boss Arne Slot || Image credit: Imago

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"Securing Champions League football was an important responsibility and one that ensures Liverpool can continue competing at the highest level next season and beyond. Change is part of football, but I know that this club will continue to make its people proud."

Slot took the helm from Jurgen Klopp in 2024 and his time at Anfield began spectacularly, delivering the club's 20th league title, a triumph celebrated in front of the home crowd.

"It was made even more meaningful because you got to enjoy it with us," Slot recalled. "Singing our songs, cheering the goals.

“And on the day we lifted the trophy, you were there—lining the streets outside the stadium, filling Anfield in anticipation."

He added: "Liverpool's 20th league title belongs to all of us and it will remain an important chapter in its history. For that we should all be proud. This club will always judge itself by the biggest honours. That is how it should be."

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