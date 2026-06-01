Alonso asks Chelsea to reject offer from Man City and Bayern Munich for highly-rated star
Chelsea have reportedly slapped a "not for sale" tag on 20-year-old defensive prodigy Josh Acheampong, rebuffing multiple transfer approaches on the orders of newly appointed head coach Xabi Alonso.
Alonso wants to keep Acheampong
According to TEAMtalk, the Spanish tactician, actively working alongside the BlueCo ownership group, has deemed the versatile academy graduate an untouchable, cornerstone talent for his upcoming era at Stamford Bridge.
Consequently, Chelsea have outrightly rejected serious advances from top European sides, including Bayern Munich, as well as two rival Premier League clubs, reported to be Liverpool and Manchester City.
Acheampong, whose current contract safely secures him until the summer of 2029, has risen rapidly through the Chelsea youth system to establish himself within the senior setup. He combines immense athletic ability with versatility to seamlessly deploy across the backline as a right-back, center-back, or left-back.
Chelsea's clear strategy
By declaring the England Under-21 international completely non-transferable, Chelsea have added Acheampong to a protected list of cornerstone assets that the club simply will not negotiate for under any circumstances.
This uncompromising stance mirrors Chelsea's policy on Brazilian striker João Pedro, who recently secured the club's Player of the Season award after netting 23 goals across all competitions (including 15 Premier League goals) during the 2025/26 campaign, refusing to listen to any offers from Barcelona, even if a “world record” bid is submitted.