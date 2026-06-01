Alonso asks Chelsea to reject offer from Man City and Bayern Munich for highly-rated star

Basque tactician Xabi Alonso is already influencing Chelsea's transfer plans.

Chelsea have reportedly slapped a "not for sale" tag on 20-year-old defensive prodigy Josh Acheampong, rebuffing multiple transfer approaches on the orders of newly appointed head coach Xabi Alonso.

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Alonso wants to keep Acheampong

According to TEAMtalk, the Spanish tactician, actively working alongside the BlueCo ownership group, has deemed the versatile academy graduate an untouchable, cornerstone talent for his upcoming era at Stamford Bridge.

Consequently, Chelsea have outrightly rejected serious advances from top European sides, including Bayern Munich, as well as two rival Premier League clubs, reported to be Liverpool and Manchester City.

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Acheampong, whose current contract safely secures him until the summer of 2029, has risen rapidly through the Chelsea youth system to establish himself within the senior setup. He combines immense athletic ability with versatility to seamlessly deploy across the backline as a right-back, center-back, or left-back.

Josh Acheampong in action for Chelsea against Legia (Credit: Chelsea)

Chelsea's clear strategy

By declaring the England Under-21 international completely non-transferable, Chelsea have added Acheampong to a protected list of cornerstone assets that the club simply will not negotiate for under any circumstances.