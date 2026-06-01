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Arsenal eye Rashford move

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 19:12 - 01 June 2026
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The Premier League champions have already begun laying the bricks for their title defence.
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Arsenal are closely monitoring Marcus Rashford's ongoing situation, actively weighing a summer swoop to bolster their attacking options following their triumphant, title-winning campaign. 

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Arsenal's interest 

The 28-year-old forward recently completed a productive season-long loan at Barcelona, but the Catalan giants are dragging their feet regarding his permanent acquisition. 

Despite the relatively affordable £26 million buy option in the loan agreement, Barcelona are attempting to renegotiate and pay less than that amount or postpone the payment by securing another loan deal. 

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Manchester United have rejected these options, sticking to their initial valuation and agreement. Crucially, there is a deadline to trigger the option; once that window expires, the Red Devils will be free to set whatever asking price they desire. 

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal's interest in the forward is conditioned on the price tag, particularly because the Manchester United hierarchy could decide to drastically hike the transfer fee to avoid strengthening a direct rival.

Gordon signing signals priority shift 

Barcelona's hesitation to trigger the £26 million clause signals that retaining Rashford’s services permanently is no longer their primary objective. 

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This stance has been made undeniable following the Catalan club's recent acquisition of English winger Anthony Gordon for a reported €80 million.

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Marcus Rashford Arsenal Premier League LaLiga Barcelona England
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