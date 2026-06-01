Barcelona finally able to sign Osimhen after meeting key criteria

Barcelona have met an important financial criterion ahead of their ambitious summer transfer plans.

Barcelona are believed to have returned to the coveted 1:1 ratio for LALIGA’s financial spending rule following the permanent transfer of Ansu Fati to Monaco for a reported €11 million fee.

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Barcelona cross threshold

Prior to the sale, financial reports indicated that the Catalan giants required a cash injection or savings of €10 to €12 million to cross the league's strict regulatory threshold finally.

By combining the French club's transfer fee with the removal of Fati's sizable salary from their wage bill, the Blaugrana successfully achieved this compliance, according to Sport.

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Monaco had always intended to make the 23-year-old forward’s move permanent, but Fati initially stalled the negotiations because he desired a return to Catalonia.

According to reports, he only greenlit the permanent switch after receiving definitive word that his services are not required by Hansi Flick.

Path cleared for Osimhen pursuit

Operating within the 1:1 rule means Barcelona can now behave normally in the transfer window, alleviating player registration concerns.

While the club recently demonstrated spending capabilities with their €80 million acquisition of English winger Anthony Gordon, they would have been prohibited from officially registering him with LALIGA without reaching 1:1.

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