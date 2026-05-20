LALIGA boost Barcelona's chances of signing players like Osimhen

A LALIGA executive news for Barcelona fans regarding their finances ahead of the summer transfer window.

LALIGA leadership has strongly implied that Barcelona are finally on the verge of returning to the coveted 1:1 financial spending rule ahead of the 2026/2027 season, signalling a shift in the club's economic reality.

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LALIGA CEO on Barcelona’s finances

Speaking to Sport, LALIGA CEO Javier Gomez discussed Barcelona’s finances and offered some positive news on the club's books ahead of the coming season.

"We can’t make assessments; you can. But there is public data. The auditor has accepted, for example, around €70m from the VIP boxes. Then there’s [Robert] Lewandowski’s departure; he has a high salary cost. They’re going to open a new stand at Camp Nou. That’s enough to form an opinion,” he stated.

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Operating under the 1:1 rule simply means that for every single euro the club generates in player sales or wage reductions, they are legally permitted to reinvest exactly one euro back into registering new signings.

Barcelona sporting director Deco || Image credit: Imago

This means a liberation from the suffocating spending caps, where they were previously forced to save three or four euros just to spend one, which has handicapped their squad registration and transfer mobility for several years.

Barcelona now able to compete for Osimhen

Achieving this 1:1 parity effectively marks the end of an era of financial turmoil for the recently crowned 2025/2026 La Liga champions, allowing them to operate in the transfer market at full strength.

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For years, the Blaugrana were restricted by LALIGA's strict economic controls, notoriously forcing the club's board to activate risky economic "levers" (selling off domestic broadcasting rights and club studio assets) just to remain minimally competitive.

By shedding their wage bill and generating new stadium revenue, Barcelona's restored financial power would directly impact their summer strategy.

No longer handicapped by fair-play compliance penalties, the club now possesses the concrete financial leverage required to launch big-money offensives for premium targets like Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.