Barcelona turn to 29-year-old injury-prone star after Osimhen decision

LaLiga giants Barcelona have reportedly identified an alternative to Nigeria's Victor Osimhen.

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Barcelona to target Gabriel Jesus after Osimhen deemed too expensive

According to a report by Fichajes, the Catalan giants have added Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus to their shortlist, with the Brazilian’s potential availability catching their attention.

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Gabriel Jesus has struggled with injuries and inconsistency for Arsena. (Photo Credit: Imago)

While Barcelona have held a long-term interest in Victor Osimhen, financial complications make a move for the Nigerian highly unlikely.

The club are also monitoring Julian Alvarez and Chelsea’s Joao Pedro, although both would command significant fees.

Gabriel Jesus has therefore emerged as a more cost-effective and realistic target.With just one year remaining on his Arsenal contract, the 28-year-old is expected to leave the Emirates this summer.

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Arsenal could initially demand up to €45 million, but the actual transfer fee is likely to be considerably lower due to the club’s limited bargaining power, and the striker's injury problems since joining the club in the summer of 2022.

Barcelona are attracted by Jesus’ Premier League experience, versatility, and proven track record. Other clubs, including Newcastle United and AC Milan, have also shown interest in the Brazilian.