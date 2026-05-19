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That's what we need — Barcelona boss reveals transfer priority after Osimhen decision

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 13:52 - 19 May 2026
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Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has opened up on the club's desperate search for a new striker.
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Robert Lewandowski's impending exit from Barcelona at the end of the season has left the club desperately scrambling for a new striker.

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The Blaugrana club have been linked with a host of names, including Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen, Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, and Chelsea's Joao Pedro.

Victor Osimhen could still join Barcelona this summer | Imago
Victor Osimhen celebrating| Imago

Hansi Flick outlines Barcelona's attacking needs

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Hansi Flick, who has relied on Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as his two strikers since joining two seasons ago, is clear about the club's need to sign a replacement.

Speaking about the transfer plan for the summer, Flick said;

"We need to look for a #9 that fits our philosophy, and should also be able to score goals."

Barcelona's financial issues are well-documented, and a move for Osimhen will reportedly cost around 100 million Euros, forcing the club to look elsewhere.

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The reality of the situation suggests the club may look to a more cost-effective option like Dusan Vlahovic, who could be a free agent this summer ot Atletico's Alexander Sorloth.

Meanwhile, Osimhen could be Chelsea's main target for the new season, according to reports.

Chelsea have admired the former Napoli man since his days in Italy, and those around the player view Stamford Bridge as a realistic landing spot this summer.

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