That's what we need — Barcelona boss reveals transfer priority after Osimhen decision

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has opened up on the club's desperate search for a new striker.

Robert Lewandowski's impending exit from Barcelona at the end of the season has left the club desperately scrambling for a new striker.

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The Blaugrana club have been linked with a host of names, including Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen, Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, and Chelsea's Joao Pedro.

Victor Osimhen celebrating| Imago

Hansi Flick outlines Barcelona's attacking needs

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Hansi Flick, who has relied on Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as his two strikers since joining two seasons ago, is clear about the club's need to sign a replacement.

Speaking about the transfer plan for the summer, Flick said;

🚨🚨🎙️| Flick: "We need to look for a #9 that fits our philosophy, and should also be able to score goals." #fcblive pic.twitter.com/x23LlAQB2t — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) May 17, 2026

"We need to look for a #9 that fits our philosophy, and should also be able to score goals."

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The reality of the situation suggests the club may look to a more cost-effective option like Dusan Vlahovic, who could be a free agent this summer ot Atletico's Alexander Sorloth.