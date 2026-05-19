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Twice in one night: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodríguez shines at Cannes Film Festival

David Ben
David Ben 09:18 - 19 May 2026
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Twice in one night: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodríguez shines at Cannes Film Festival
Photo Credits: IMAGO
The Spanish influencer made her fifth appearance at the iconic Cannes Film Festival.
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Georgina Rodríguez turned heads at the 79th Cannes Film Festival on Monday night, making two glamorous appearances back-to-back and captivating fans and fashion watchers alike.

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The 32-year-old Spanish-Argentine model and partner of Cristiano Ronaldo first graced the "Fjord" screening at the Palais des Festivals in a Georges Hobeika Fall-Winter 2011 Couture gown, looking flawless in the elegant look.

Georgina Rodriguez at the "Fjord" screening at the Cannes Film Festival | IMAGO
Georgina Rodriguez at the "Fjord" screening at the Cannes Film Festival | IMAGO
Georgina Rodriguez at the "Fjord" screening at the Cannes Film Festival | IMAGO
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Georgina Rodriguez at the "Fjord" screening at the Cannes Film Festival | IMAGO

She later changed for the exclusive Chopard Miracle Gala Evening in Le Cannet, where she stunned in a demure Francisco Murano Fall-Winter 2025 outfit.

Georgina Rodriguez graced the exclusive Chopard Miracle Gala Evening in Le Cannet | IMAGO

Both appearances showcased her signature elegance, with the Chopard event featuring standout high jewellery, including pieces rumoured to exceed 300 carats of diamonds and emeralds in some reports from the festival.

Georgina’s double appearance quickly went viral, with fans praising her versatility and red-carpet presence.

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Georgina goes blonde in Cannes

She briefly experimented with a new blonde look earlier in her Cannes trip before returning to her classic dark hair for these evening events.

Georgina Rodriguez went blonde as she stepped out in Demna’s Gucci for Kering’s Women In Motion dinner during the Cannes Film Festival | IMAGO

Georgina has built her own global profile as a fashion influencer and model.

Georgina Rodriguez went blonde as she stepped out in Demna’s Gucci for Kering’s Women In Motion dinner during the Cannes Film Festival | IMAGO
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Her confident style at one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals once again highlighted her growing influence in the fashion and entertainment worlds.

This latest Cannes outing adds to Georgina’s reputation for delivering memorable red-carpet moments, blending sophistication with bold choices that consistently draw attention

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