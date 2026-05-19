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“She came from Oro”: Bukayo Saka brings his grandmother from Nigeria to watch Arsenal win Burnley

Saka celebrated Arsenal's massive victory on Monday night with his grandmother and fiancée.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka created beautiful family memories after Arsenal's hard-fought victory over Burnley at Turf Moor, as his grandmother reportedly made the long journey from Oro, Kwara State, Nigeria, to share in the special moment on the pitch.

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The heartwarming images show Saka warmly celebrating with his grandmother, who travelled thousands of miles from Nigeria.

Bukayo Saka and his grandmother at Turf Moor after the full-time whistle

Dressed in traditional attire, she stood proudly beside him amid the post-match scenes, a powerful full-circle moment that quickly went viral across social media.

Bukayo Saka’s grandmother was at the Emirates Stadium to watch her grandson beat Burnley last night. pic.twitter.com/bqPUfthvix — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) May 19, 2026

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In a second photo shared via Saka’s Instagram (reposted by fan accounts), the 24-year-old England international beams alongside his fiancée, Tolami Benson, 25.

Bukayo Saka celebrates the Burnley win with his fiancee Tolami Benson

The couple poses happily on the Emirates pitch, with Saka in his Arsenal kit (No. 7) and Tolami in casual denim. The moment captures a joyful, intimate celebration amid the stadium lights.

Saka and his younger brother pose with their grandparents | Facebook

Saka’s connection to Nigeria runs deep. His mother hails from Ijomu-Oro in Kwara State (North Central Nigeria, with strong Yoruba cultural ties), and the family has always maintained close links.

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His full name, Bukayo Moses Ayoyinka Temidayo Saka, proudly reflects this heritage.

Bukayo Saka assisted the only goal of the game | IMAGO

Nigerians and Arsenal fans worldwide flooded social media with pride, celebrating the journey “from Oro to the Premier League.”

Saka plays key role as Arsenal place on hand on title

Arsenal secured a 1-0 win over Burnley, with Kai Havertz heading home the only goal from a well-delivered corner by Bukayo Saka in the first half.

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Arsenal defeated Burnely 1-0 on Monday night | IMAGO

Saka was influential on the right wing throughout the match, providing the decisive assist, creating multiple chances, and delivering a strong overall performance that helped control the game.

This victory keeps Arsenal firmly in control of the 2025/26 Premier League title race.