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"When is the wedding?" — Fans quiz Bukayo Saka’s Nigerian fiancée as she dazzles in new photos

David Ben
David Ben 15:54 - 28 April 2026
"When is the wedding?" — Fans quiz Bukayo Saka’s Nigerian fiancée as she dazzles in new photos
Social media users are demanding a wedding date after Tolami Benson stunned in new photos.
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Fans of Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka are once again speculating about the couple’s wedding plans after his fiancée, Tolami Benson, shared stunning new photos from a recent trip to the Netherlands.

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In the highlight photo, Tolami, known for her fashion presence, serves a bold and edgy look.

Instagram/Tolami Benson
Instagram/Tolami Benson

She poses in a fitted black sleeveless crop top with a stylish cut-out at the waist, layered under an oversized brown suede zip-up jacket worn off the shoulders. She completed the outfit with light beige denim shorts and a striking cow-print fanny pack worn as a statement waist piece, secured by a black studded leather belt.

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Instagram/Tolami Benson

Another shot captures her in a casual daytime vibe on a brick-paved Amsterdam street. She wore a grey off-the-shoulder crop top, dark denim Bermuda shorts, white sneakers, and carried a classic check-pattern crossbody bag while strolling past the sticker-covered “Grey Area” shop.

Fans demand wedding date

Benson shared a carousel post with her 263,000 followers on Instagram with a simple sunset and heart emoji caption.

Instagram/Tolami Benson
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The images quickly sparked excitement in the comments section. One follower asked directly, “When is the wedding?” with blushing and heart-eyes emojis.

Others comments showered the 25-year-old British-Nigerian influencer with love. See some reactions below:

Tolami has been in a relationship with Saka for several years. The couple announced their engagement in November 2025 after a romantic proposal in London. Since then, fans have eagerly awaited updates on their wedding.

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Instagram/Tolami Benson
Arsenal star Bukayo Saka | IMAGO

While the pair keep much of their personal life private, Tolami’s fashion-forward posts continue to attract attention from football supporters and style enthusiasts alike.

Meanwhile, Saka has officially returned from injury, making a nine-minute substitute appearance in Arsenal's 1-0 win against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, 25 April.

The Gunners no.7 is expected to be in contention for a starting spot in the upcoming Champions League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid tomorrow night.

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