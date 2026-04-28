"When is the wedding?" — Fans quiz Bukayo Saka’s Nigerian fiancée as she dazzles in new photos

Social media users are demanding a wedding date after Tolami Benson stunned in new photos.

Fans of Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka are once again speculating about the couple’s wedding plans after his fiancée, Tolami Benson, shared stunning new photos from a recent trip to the Netherlands.

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In the highlight photo, Tolami, known for her fashion presence, serves a bold and edgy look.

Instagram/Tolami Benson

Instagram/Tolami Benson

She poses in a fitted black sleeveless crop top with a stylish cut-out at the waist, layered under an oversized brown suede zip-up jacket worn off the shoulders. She completed the outfit with light beige denim shorts and a striking cow-print fanny pack worn as a statement waist piece, secured by a black studded leather belt.

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Instagram/Tolami Benson

Another shot captures her in a casual daytime vibe on a brick-paved Amsterdam street. She wore a grey off-the-shoulder crop top, dark denim Bermuda shorts, white sneakers, and carried a classic check-pattern crossbody bag while strolling past the sticker-covered “Grey Area” shop.

Fans demand wedding date

Benson shared a carousel post with her 263,000 followers on Instagram with a simple sunset and heart emoji caption.

Instagram/Tolami Benson

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The images quickly sparked excitement in the comments section. One follower asked directly, “When is the wedding?” with blushing and heart-eyes emojis.

Others comments showered the 25-year-old British-Nigerian influencer with love. See some reactions below:

Tolami has been in a relationship with Saka for several years. The couple announced their engagement in November 2025 after a romantic proposal in London. Since then, fans have eagerly awaited updates on their wedding.

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Instagram/Tolami Benson

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka | IMAGO

While the pair keep much of their personal life private, Tolami’s fashion-forward posts continue to attract attention from football supporters and style enthusiasts alike.

Meanwhile, Saka has officially returned from injury, making a nine-minute substitute appearance in Arsenal's 1-0 win against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, 25 April.