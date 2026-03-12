Tolami Benson: Bukayo Saka's beautiful partner stuns in Yoruba attire at Lagos wedding

Saka's gorgeous fiancée stunned in a gele during a traditional wedding appearance in Lagos.

Tolami Benson, the fiancée of Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, turned heads at a recent wedding in Lagos.

The 24-year-old influencer was spotted in stunning traditional Yoruba attire, sparking widespread excitement and speculation among fans about whether this could be a subtle hint at her impending wedding plans.

Benson, who has Nigerian roots, embraced the vibrant Yoruba fashion with a pink corset-style blouse adorned with intricate lace and beadwork, paired with a matching gele headwrap and flowing skirt. The ensemble, often worn at celebrations like weddings, highlighted her poise and beauty as she posed with friends in an elevator selfie that quickly went viral on social media.

Instagram Stories/Tolami Benson

This appearance comes just four months after Saka proposed to Benson on November 17, 2025, in a romantic setup at a luxurious London hotel.

Internet reacts to Tolami's wedding appearance

Benson's recent Lagos visits have ignited rumours of wedding preparations, especially given Saka's Nigerian heritage, his parents hail from the Yoruba ethnic group.

Saka engages Tolami || IG

Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka are engaged | Instagram

The couple, who have been together since 2020, announced their engagement with heartfelt Instagram posts featuring Benson's "enormous" diamond ring, which reportedly "blew her away.

Bukayo Saka and his fiancée Tolami Benson | Instagram Stories

Here's how fans reacted om social media:

She slayed that outfit Tolami looking like money herself. Congrats to them in advance! — samuel ayomide (@AyomideSam45799) March 12, 2026

She is so beautiful — Uzzy_Pictures📸 (@LumeFrame) March 12, 2026

Girl so fine 😻 — Ay_Shmurda (@ay_shmurda) March 12, 2026

