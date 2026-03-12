Advertisement

Tolami Benson: Bukayo Saka's beautiful partner stuns in Yoruba attire at Lagos wedding

David Ben
David Ben 19:51 - 12 March 2026
Tolami Benson: Bukayo Saka's partner stuns in Yoruba attire at Lagos wedding, fuelling speculation about her own with Arsenal star
Saka's gorgeous fiancée stunned in a gele during a traditional wedding appearance in Lagos.
Advertisement

Tolami Benson, the fiancée of Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, turned heads at a recent wedding in Lagos.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old influencer was spotted in stunning traditional Yoruba attire, sparking widespread excitement and speculation among fans about whether this could be a subtle hint at her impending wedding plans.

Benson, who has Nigerian roots, embraced the vibrant Yoruba fashion with a pink corset-style blouse adorned with intricate lace and beadwork, paired with a matching gele headwrap and flowing skirt. The ensemble, often worn at celebrations like weddings, highlighted her poise and beauty as she posed with friends in an elevator selfie that quickly went viral on social media.

Instagram Stories/Tolami Benson

This appearance comes just four months after Saka proposed to Benson on November 17, 2025, in a romantic setup at a luxurious London hotel.

Advertisement

Internet reacts to Tolami's wedding appearance

Benson's recent Lagos visits have ignited rumours of wedding preparations, especially given Saka's Nigerian heritage, his parents hail from the Yoruba ethnic group.

Saka engages Tolami || IG
Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka are engaged | Instagram

The couple, who have been together since 2020, announced their engagement with heartfelt Instagram posts featuring Benson's "enormous" diamond ring, which reportedly "blew her away.

Advertisement
Bukayo Saka and his fiancée Tolami Benson | Instagram Stories

Here's how fans reacted om social media:

Advertisement

"

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
THE HEAT: Should sportswomen earn equal pay as their male counterparts?
Sports Gist
08.03.2023
THE HEAT: Should sportswomen earn equal pay as their male counterparts?
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles legend warns Nigerian youngsters in Europe
Super Eagles
12.03.2026
‘We have beautiful women here’ - Super Eagles legend warns Nigerian youngsters in Europe to be careful with white ladies
‘It’s always a good battle’ — Liverpool’s Van Dijk relishes facing Victor Osimhen
Football
12.03.2026
‘It’s always a good battle’ — Liverpool’s Van Dijk relishes facing Victor Osimhen
Douglas Luiz, 27, confirms romance with 19-year-old daughter of Arsenal legend months after DUMPING 'world's sexiest' footballer
Lifestyle
12.03.2026
Douglas Luiz, 27, confirms romance with 19-year-old daughter of Arsenal legend months after DUMPING 'world's sexiest' footballer
Tolami Benson: Bukayo Saka's partner stuns in Yoruba attire at Lagos wedding, fuelling speculation about her own with Arsenal star
Sports Gist
12.03.2026
Tolami Benson: Bukayo Saka's beautiful partner stuns in Yoruba attire at Lagos wedding
‘For their own life and safety’ — Trump warns Iran against participating in 2026 World Cup
Football
12.03.2026
‘For their own life and safety’ — Trump warns Iran against participating in 2026 World Cup
How To Register On A Betting Site In Nigeria
Betting
12.03.2026
How To Register On A Betting Site In Nigeria (2026 Expert Guide)