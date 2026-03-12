Advertisement

‘It’s always a good battle’ — Liverpool’s Van Dijk relishes facing Victor Osimhen

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 21:06 - 12 March 2026
Victor Osimhen has faced Virgil van Dijk more often than any other defender in the Champions League, and clearly left an impression
Virgil van Dijk has praised Victor Osimhen after their latest clash in the UEFA Champions League, describing the Nigerian striker as a formidable opponent.

The Liverpool F.C. captain spoke following his side’s 1–0 defeat to Galatasaray S.K. in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

Osimhen inspires Galatasaray victory

Osimhen once again proved decisive for Galatasaray as they secured a crucial advantage ahead of the second leg at Anfield. The Super Eagles forward set up the only goal of the match in the seventh minute, heading a corner back across goal for Mario Lemina to nod past goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Liverpool had started the game strongly at RAMS Park, hoping to silence the intense home atmosphere, but the hosts quickly took control after the early breakthrough. Osimhen also had a chance to double the lead soon after but sent a free header narrowly wide.

The first half remained lively, with Liverpool’s attacking threats led by Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitiké, while Galatasaray continued to create the clearer chances. Osimhen later had a goal ruled out for offside in the second half, as Liverpool struggled to find a breakthrough.

Despite late pressure from the visitors, Galatasaray held on to claim a valuable victory that extended their impressive home record in European competitions.

Van Dijk praises Nigerian striker

Speaking after the match, Van Dijk acknowledged the challenge of facing Osimhen and admitted the battles between the pair are always intense.

“He's a good striker. Does well for Galatasaray and Nigeria. It's always a good battle!” the Dutch defender said.

The two players have faced each other several times in the Champions League, with Osimhen meeting Van Dijk twice during his time at SSC Napoli and twice more since joining Galatasaray. The Nigerian forward has enjoyed the upper hand in the matchup, winning three of their four encounters so far.

Their rivalry is set to continue in the second leg of the tie, where Liverpool must keep Osimhen quiet if they hope to overturn the deficit and advance to the quarter-finals.

