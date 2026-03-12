Douglas Luiz, 27, confirms romance with 19-year-old daughter of Arsenal legend months after DUMPING 'world's sexiest' footballer

The Aston Villa has gone public with his new girlfriend who is seven years his junior and the daughter of Arsenal's former sporting director.

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has officially moved on from his high-profile breakup with Swiss footballer Alisha Lehmann.

The 27-year-old Brazilian star confirmed his relationship with 19-year-old Duda Gaspar, daughter of former Arsenal player and current Nottingham Forest executive Edu Gaspar, through a heartfelt Instagram post.

What's the gossip?

Aston Villa ace Douglas Luiz | IMAGO

The couple made their relationship Instagram-official overnight, with Duda sharing a cozy selfie alongside Luiz, captioned "You are my greatest certainty" accompanied by a heart emoji, as reported by Daily Mail.

Douglas Luiz and his new girlfriend Duda Gaspar | Instagram Stories

Luiz responded in kind, posting a photo from a bar with the message, "Making you happy will be my priority."

Duda Gaspar | Instagram

Duda Gaspar is already making waves as a model and social media personality at just 19 years of age. As the daughter of Edu Gaspar, an Arsenal legend who played for the club from 2001 to 2005, winning two Premier League titles and two FA Cups, she comes from football royalty.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Edu had a close relationship (Credit: Getty)

Edu, who also represented Brazil internationally and clubs like Corinthians and Valencia, was appointed as Global Head of Football at Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2025. Speculation swirls that Duda may stay in the UK amid reports of her father's potential dismissal and a possible move back to Brazil with Flamengo.

Duda Gaspar | Instagram

It's unclear if Luiz and Duda knew each other before his loan, but their shared Brazilian roots add an intriguing layer to the romance.

End of an era with Alisha Lehmann

The power couple from Juventus Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann have called it quits || Instagram

Luiz's new chapter comes months after his split from Alisha Lehmann, dubbed the 'world's sexiest footballer', in 2024.

Alisha Lehmann 'World's sexiest footballer' || Credit: Alisha Lehmann/Instagram

The pair, both 27 at the time, had been together for four years and made history by transferring together from Aston Villa to Juventus in the summer of 2024.

Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz | Credit: Instagram/Alisha Lehmann

However, reports of their breakup surfaced amid Lehmann's on-pitch celebrations without Luiz. Lehmann has since found love with Leicester City striker and Love Island alum Montel McKenzie, going public in January 2026 with romantic posts, including a Valentine's Day tribute featuring red roses.

