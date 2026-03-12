‘We have beautiful women here’ - Super Eagles legend warns Nigerian youngsters in Europe to be careful with white ladies

The news of Daniel Daga's conviction has prompted a strong reaction from former Super Eagles midfielder Garba Lawal, who expressed his shock and disappointment over the situation.

Nigerian midfielder Daga was sentenced to six months in prison after a Norwegian court found him guilty of sexual assault.

The 19-year-old, who plays for Molde FK, was also ordered to pay 10,000 Norwegian kroner in legal costs. The case stems from an incident in April, with formal charges brought against the footballer on December 19, 2025.

According to reports from TV 2 Norway, the verdict was delivered on Tuesday, March 10. Daga's legal team has confirmed their intention to appeal the ruling, asserting the young player's innocence.

Garba Lawal issues warning to young players

Lawal has warned that such incidents can permanently damage a player's reputation and career prospects, particularly when they occur abroad.

"I read that Daniel Daga was sentenced to six months in prison or something like that," Lawal told Complete Sports.

"If they put you [in jail] for one day or for some hours, they dent your integrity. Now, if you come out, for example, which club in Europe wants to sign him? It’s so unfortunate. I saw this this morning; I weep for the young coming generation of players."

Garba Lawal || X

Lawal cautioned young Nigerian footballers about the cultural and legal challenges they face in foreign countries, emphasising the need for caution.

"You went to their country where they have the law in their hand. Anything that the girl says, they will believe her because you are in a foreigner’s posture," he stated.

The former international, who represented Nigeria at four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, shared his own strategy for avoiding trouble during his playing days in Europe.

"Me, I have never been attracted to those white women because I know if you are not careful enough, you end up in problems," Lawal explained.

Daniel Daga, Flying Eagles star || imago

"As a young player, you need to be very careful. If it’s because of women, why do you travel to Europe? You stay in Nigeria; we have beautiful women here now."

"Daga should have that experience... You were in Argentina with the Under-20 team. What makes you lose your conscience and confidence and go and do something different?"