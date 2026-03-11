Nigerian Flying Eagles star sentenced to six months in prison for se*ual assault

Molde FK's Nigerian midfielder, Daniel Daga, has been sentenced to six months in prison after being convicted of a sexual act without consent, according to reports.

The 19-year-old midfielder joined the five-time Norwegian champions in January 2025. He has since made seventeen appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daga has also represented Nigeria's Flying Eagles at both the 2023 and 2025 FIFA U20 World Cups.

However, just a year with his new club, he has been suspended for a formal sexual assault charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daga sentenced for sexual act

The verdict was handed down on Tuesday by the Nordmøre og Romsdal District Court, which found the Flying Eagles international guilty of the offence.

In addition to the prison term, Daga has been ordered to pay NOK 10,000 in legal costs, as reported by Norwegian television station TV 2.

Daga's lawyer, Astrid Bolstad, confirmed that the player will appeal the court's decision, insisting on his innocence and stating that the encounter was consensual.

Molde FK's Nigerian midfielder, Daniel Daga || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He is terribly sorry that the verdict was the way it was. He believes he is innocent and that everything happened with consent," Bolstad told TV 2. "He will appeal the verdict. The verdict is not final."

In response to the conviction, Molde FK released a statement on Tuesday evening, announcing that Daga has been suspended from the matchday squad indefinitely.

"This is a very demanding matter for all involved," the club stated. "As an employer, Molde Football Club has a responsibility to look after our employees in a responsible manner, while at the same time having great respect for the seriousness of the matter.

“Based on the situation and the ongoing legal process, the club has decided that the player will not be part of the match squad until further notice."

Advertisement