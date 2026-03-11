‘We can do some damage there at Anfield’ - Osimhen confident ahead of Liverpool’s second leg

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has issued a warning to Liverpool, expressing confidence that his team can secure a result at Anfield in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League tie.

The Lions claimed a crucial 1-0 victory over the Premier League giants in the first leg at RAMS Park in Istanbul.

Osimhen contributed to the winning goal with his powerful header from a corner kick, creating the opportunity for Mario Lemina to score

The win gives the Turkish champions a narrow advantage heading into the return fixture in England.

Osimhen expresses confidence

Osimhen believes his side's performance demonstrated they have the quality to challenge Liverpool on their home turf.

While acknowledging the difficulty of the task ahead, the forward remains optimistic about Galatasaray's chances of advancing to the next round.

Beni buraya kader getirdi diyor Osimhen.

"We know next week is going to be really hard, but I believe in this team and the kind of performance we put in against a very good side like Liverpool," Osimhen stated after the match. "I’m optimistic that we can do some damage there at Anfield."

He praised his teammates for their determined effort and emphasised the need to analyse their performance to prepare for the decisive second leg.

"It’s not going to be easy. We will go back, look at our mistakes and try to correct them. I’m proud of the boys tonight," he added.

Osimhen thanking the fans || imago

The match was also an emotional occasion for Osimhen personally. Before kickoff, Galatasaray supporters unveiled a large banner honouring his late mother, a gesture that visibly moved the 27-year-old striker.

With a one-goal lead, Galatasaray will travel to Anfield hoping to complete the upset and secure their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

