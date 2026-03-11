Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
‘We can do some damage there at Anfield’ - Osimhen confident ahead of Liverpool’s second leg
The Lions claimed a crucial 1-0 victory over the Premier League giants in the first leg at RAMS Park in Istanbul.
Osimhen contributed to the winning goal with his powerful header from a corner kick, creating the opportunity for Mario Lemina to score
The win gives the Turkish champions a narrow advantage heading into the return fixture in England.
Osimhen expresses confidence
Osimhen believes his side's performance demonstrated they have the quality to challenge Liverpool on their home turf.
While acknowledging the difficulty of the task ahead, the forward remains optimistic about Galatasaray's chances of advancing to the next round.
Beni buraya kader getirdi diyor Osimhen.— Özgür Buzbaş (@OzgurBuzbas) March 11, 2026
Taraftarın koreografisine çok duygusal bir tepki verdi canlı yayında!Bu kadar takımını sahiplenen üst düzey bir yıldızı bu şekilde taraftarıyla bağ kurarken hiç hatırlamıyorum! Yorumlarınızı bekliyorum. pic.twitter.com/wFIMRD2Vuu
"We know next week is going to be really hard, but I believe in this team and the kind of performance we put in against a very good side like Liverpool," Osimhen stated after the match. "I’m optimistic that we can do some damage there at Anfield."
He praised his teammates for their determined effort and emphasised the need to analyse their performance to prepare for the decisive second leg.
"It’s not going to be easy. We will go back, look at our mistakes and try to correct them. I’m proud of the boys tonight," he added.
The match was also an emotional occasion for Osimhen personally. Before kickoff, Galatasaray supporters unveiled a large banner honouring his late mother, a gesture that visibly moved the 27-year-old striker.
With a one-goal lead, Galatasaray will travel to Anfield hoping to complete the upset and secure their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.