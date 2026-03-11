‘There was a truly beautiful choreography today’ - Galatasaray manager moved by fan tribute to Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has praised the club's supporters for a heartfelt tribute to star striker Victor Osimhen ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool.

The Turkish giants hosted Liverpool at Rams Park on Tuesday for a crucial round-of-16 fixture, marking their first appearance at this stage of the competition in 12 years.

The atmosphere was electric, but a pre-match display from the home fans stole the show. Supporters unveiled a massive tifo, a choreographed visual display in the stands, honouring Osimhen.

The banner depicted the Nigerian international in his number 45 jersey, holding his daughter Hailey, with an image of his late mother watching over them from above. The powerful gesture visibly moved Osimhen to tears.

Buruk hails fans

Inspired by the tribute, Osimhen went on to provide the assist for Galatasaray's only goal in a tense 1-0 victory.

Following the win, Buruk was asked about the emotional display and admitted it had a profound effect on him as well.

"I had goosebumps as well. We saw the tears in Osimhen's eyes," Buruk stated. "Galatasaray is a team of 'feeling', and it always reflects this to its players; it receives that emotion back from them as well."

Okan Buruk of Galatasaray. || Imago

The Turkish coach expressed his gratitude to the fans for their unwavering loyalty, highlighting that their support extends beyond just the good times.

"There was a truly beautiful choreography today. First of all, I want to thank those who prepared it," he continued.

"They always support us—they are with us even on our bad days. Most recently, we lost a match to Konyaspor and they came to the airport to meet us and support the team. So, they aren't just there for the good days, but the bad ones too."

osimhen || Imago

"It’s wonderful to be with them. Making them happy at the end of the day is very important. I think it was a well-deserved choreography for Osimhen.

“It has been done for many of our players from time to time—it was even done for me once. These are truly emotional things that move all of us."

The gesture is particularly significant for Osimhen, who experienced a difficult period at his former club Napoli despite leading them to a historic Serie A title in 2023.

The display of affection from the Galatasaray faithful serves as a powerful affirmation of his move to the Turkish club.

Osimhen will be determined to repay the fans' love by delivering a performance that helps his team advance to the next round.

