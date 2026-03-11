Age verification required
Joe Hart slams Tottenham manager for "Cold" treatment of substituted goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky
Tottenham suffered a battering 5-2 first-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid in Spain in the first leg of the UCL.
Tudor's decision to start Kinsky for the first time since October backfired spectacularly, as two costly errors from the 22-year-old helped Atletico Madrid race to a 3-0 lead within 15 minutes.
The manager responded by hauling Kinsky off for Guglielmo Vicario, a move that has drawn widespread condemnation, particularly after Tudor appeared to ignore the distraught keeper as he left the pitch.
Hart hits out at Tudor
Ex-Man City goalkeeper Hart, speaking as a pundit on TNT Sports, was unimpressed with the manager's conduct.
"He is young, 22, he is not a man, he has done nothing to try and hurt Spurs," Hart stated. "[He had] a couple of bad moments, but to rip him off in this situation and not even acknowledge the guy? How is that good for him?"
Hart emphasised the psychological toll of the incident. "You have got to accept you will have nights like that. Everyone has them. Buffon, Neuer, Schmeichel," he said.
"But everything that has gone on on top of it, he will feel so unwelcome as far as the management is involved. You have to be treated like a human, just a little bit."
Spurs' calamitous start saw them concede three quick goals to Marcos Llorente, Antoine Griezmann, and Julian Alvarez.
Kinsky was at fault for the first and third, slipping while attempting a pass before completely miskicking a clearance that gifted Atletico their third.
The defeat extends Tudor's losing streak to four games since taking charge, with his team conceding 14 goals in that period.
The interim manager, who now faces a daunting trip to Anfield to play Liverpool, declined to comment on his future at the club.