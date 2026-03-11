Advertisement

Joe Hart slams Tottenham manager for "Cold" treatment of substituted goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:01 - 11 March 2026
Joe Hart slams Tottenham manager for "Cold" treatment of Antonin Kinsky
Former England international Joe Hart has fiercely criticised Tottenham manager Igor Tudor for his handling of young goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who was substituted just 17 minutes into a disastrous Champions League debut.
Advertisement

Tottenham suffered a battering 5-2 first-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid in Spain in the first leg of the UCL.

Advertisement

Tudor's decision to start Kinsky for the first time since October backfired spectacularly, as two costly errors from the 22-year-old helped Atletico Madrid race to a 3-0 lead within 15 minutes. 

The manager responded by hauling Kinsky off for Guglielmo Vicario, a move that has drawn widespread condemnation, particularly after Tudor appeared to ignore the distraught keeper as he left the pitch.

Advertisement

Hart hits out at Tudor 

Ex-Man City goalkeeper Hart, speaking as a pundit on TNT Sports, was unimpressed with the manager's conduct. 

Former England international Joe Hart || imago
Former England international Joe Hart || imago

"He is young, 22, he is not a man, he has done nothing to try and hurt Spurs," Hart stated. "[He had] a couple of bad moments, but to rip him off in this situation and not even acknowledge the guy? How is that good for him?"

Hart emphasised the psychological toll of the incident. "You have got to accept you will have nights like that. Everyone has them. Buffon, Neuer, Schmeichel," he said. 

Advertisement
Igor Tudor || Imago
Igor Tudor || Imago

"But everything that has gone on on top of it, he will feel so unwelcome as far as the management is involved. You have to be treated like a human, just a little bit."

Spurs' calamitous start saw them concede three quick goals to Marcos Llorente, Antoine Griezmann, and Julian Alvarez. 

Antonin Kinsky || imago
Antonin Kinsky || imago

Kinsky was at fault for the first and third, slipping while attempting a pass before completely miskicking a clearance that gifted Atletico their third.

Advertisement

The defeat extends Tudor's losing streak to four games since taking charge, with his team conceding 14 goals in that period. 

The interim manager, who now faces a daunting trip to Anfield to play Liverpool, declined to comment on his future at the club.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Fulham star Iwobi vows to keep fighting
Premier League
11.03.2026
‘We'll keep going until the season is done’ - Fulham star Iwobi vows to keep fighting despite poor result
Luka Dončić BETRAYAL: NBA star fights for his 2 children as fiancée Anamaria Goltes targets his $165M contract following shocking split
Lifestyle
11.03.2026
Luka Dončić BETRAYAL: NBA star fights for his 2 children as fiancée Anamaria Goltes targets his $165M contract following shocking split
Joe Hart slams Tottenham manager for "Cold" treatment of Antonin Kinsky
Football
11.03.2026
Joe Hart slams Tottenham manager for "Cold" treatment of substituted goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky
Darron Lee: Prosecutors reveal Ex-NFL star used ChatGPT to cover up girlfriend’s gruesome murder
American Football
11.03.2026
Darron Lee: Prosecutors reveal Ex-NFL star used ChatGPT to cover up girlfriend’s gruesome murder
Osimhen confident ahead of Liverpool’s second leg
Football
11.03.2026
‘We can do some damage there at Anfield’ - Osimhen confident ahead of Liverpool’s second leg
Galatasaray manager moved by fan tribute to Victor Osimhen
Football
11.03.2026
‘There was a truly beautiful choreography today’ - Galatasaray manager moved by fan tribute to Victor Osimhen