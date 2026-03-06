Advertisement

‘The manager has got to go’ - Ex-Tottenham star slams interim manager following relegation battle

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 13:50 - 06 March 2026
Ex-Tottenham star slams interim manager
Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has launched a furious tirade against his old club, calling for the immediate dismissal of interim manager Igor Tudor and branding the organisation a "disgrace" as it teeters on the brink of relegation.
Tottenham's crisis deepened following a dismal 3-1 home loss to Crystal Palace on Thursday, marking a 50-year low for the club. 

The result leaves them just one point clear of the Premier League drop zone, extending their winless streak to 11 consecutive league matches.

O’Hara hits out at Tudor

The atmosphere at the stadium grew toxic as fans witnessed another collapse, with the team showing no signs of improvement under Tudor. 

With the real threat of dropping into the Championship, pressure on the club's leadership has intensified. In the aftermath, O'Hara did not hold back, demanding Tudor's immediate removal.

Jamie O'hara, former Tottenham player || Peakcock
Jamie O'hara, former Tottenham player || Peakcock

Speaking on talkSPORT, a visibly emotional O'Hara unleashed his frustration. "The manager's got to go. Get rid of him. 

“He's lost three games on the bounce," he exclaimed. "We are the only team in the Premier League ever to bring in a new manager to get a new manager bounce and we get a worse bounce."

Igor Tudor || Imago
Igor Tudor || Imago

"Honestly, he's a joke, this club is a joke, the owners are a joke, the players are a joke, the recruitment's a joke, the staff are a joke, the manager's a joke," O'Hara continued.

He added, "I didn't think it would hurt, because I was like, we've had some good moments, won the Europa League last season. This is just awful. This is so bad. This is the worst I've ever felt as a Spurs fan, ever."

Currently 16th in the table after five straight losses, Tottenham face a desperate fight to secure their top-flight status in the season's final weeks, with the club's recruitment strategy under heavy fire.

