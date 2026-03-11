‘That’s how it all began for me’ - Awoniyi opens up on struggle to achieve Premier League dreams

Nottingham Forest and Nigeria international striker Taiwo Awoniyi has taken a moment to reflect on his remarkable journey in football, from the streets of Ilorin to the Premier League stage at the City Ground.

Awoniyi first captured international attention as part of the victorious Nigerian squad at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup in the UAE. His performance earned him a move to Liverpool two years later, though he never made a senior appearance for the club.

Instead, he embarked on a series of loan spells across Europe, playing in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany. Seeking stability after years of moving, he made his transfer to Union Berlin permanent in 2021.

His impressive form in the Bundesliga, where he scored 20 goals in 43 games, soon attracted Premier League interest. In 2022, Nottingham Forest secured his signature for a reported £17.5 million (€20 million) on a five-year contract.

Awoniyi speaks on career journey

In a recent interview published on the club's official website, Awoniyi opened up about his humble beginnings.

"I was born in Nigeria, and I grew up in the city of Ilorin, which is where I started my football career at the age of seven," he shared.

"I used to walk an hour to training every day to achieve my dream of becoming a Premier League footballer. That’s how it all began for me."

Awoniyi in action || Imago

The striker detailed the hardships he faced, which make his current success all the more meaningful.

"It was really difficult getting football boots, going to training, getting money for transport—it was difficult," he explained.

"Sometimes I had to make my boots myself; I would go and get boots that were left over and make them up.

Taiwo Awoniyi celebrating a goal for Nottingham Forest

“Further along the line, my dad was able to buy them to support me, but not everyone has this privilege or the chance to play on a standard pitch. Sometimes we would play on the sand."

"It’s really special for me to be where I am now because of how hard I have worked," he stated. "I’m so thankful for every match because I know what it takes to get to where I am today.

“I always have to give thanks to God. I’ve always said there is someone up there who is looking after me, which is my belief."