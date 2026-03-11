Osimhen beats Lookman and others, sets new Champions League record for Nigerian players

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has established a new benchmark for goal involvements by a Nigerian in a single UEFA Champions League season.

The record came as his club, Galatasaray, secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Round of 16. Leading the line for Galatasaray against Liverpool at RAMS Park in Istanbul, Osimhen played a pivotal part in the match's only goal.

Although he did not find the net himself, his powerful header from a corner kick created the opportunity for teammate Mario Lemina to score the winner in the seventh minute.

The night in Istanbul was also marked by a heartfelt tribute from Galatasaray supporters, who displayed a banner honouring Osimhen's late mother before the game.

Osimhen’s new UCL record

According to football statistics authority Opta, Osimhen's eight goal involvements are the most ever by a Nigerian player in a single Champions League campaign.

The 27-year-old now stands alone at the top, moving past several compatriots who previously shared the record.

8 - Victor Osimhen has been involved in eight goals in the @ChampionsLeague this season (7G 1A), the most ever by a Nigerian player in a single UCL campaign.



🇳🇬 Most Goal Involvements (single season):



8 – Victor Osimhen (25/26)

6 – Ademola Lookman (24/25)

6 – Tijani Babangida… pic.twitter.com/r2Ti3HCGS8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2026

With seven goals and one assist, Osimhen's eight-goal contributions this season surpass the previous records held by Nigerian football legends Tijani Babangida, Yakubu Ayegbeni, and John Utaka.

His performance in the 2025/26 season eclipses Ademola Lookman's six contributions in the 2024/25 campaign.

He also surpassed the long-standing records of Tijani Babangida (1996/97), Yakubu Ayegbeni (2002/03), and John Utaka (2002/03), who each had six goal involvements in their respective seasons.

Osimhen celebrating || Imago

Osimhen's clinical form has been instrumental to Galatasaray's European journey, with the striker providing key goals and assists throughout the group and knockout stages.

This new record solidifies his status as one of Nigeria's most impactful forwards in the modern Champions League era.

