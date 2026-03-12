‘For their own life and safety’ — Trump warns Iran against participating in 2026 World Cup

USA President Donald Trump has warned Iran against coming to his country to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Donald Trump has warned that Iran national football team may face safety concerns if they participate in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The United States president said Iran are technically welcome at the tournament but suggested it might not be appropriate for them to attend due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Trump raises security concerns over Iran’s participation

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted across United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11, but uncertainty surrounds Iran’s involvement following escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Trump addressed the situation on his Truth Social platform, stating that while Iran’s national team has not been banned from the competition, their safety could be at risk if they travel to the tournament.

“The Iran national soccer team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety,” Trump wrote.

His remarks came shortly after FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealed that Trump had previously indicated Iran would still be permitted to compete at the tournament.

Iran questions ability to compete after tensions escalate

Iranian officials have also cast doubt over whether the team will participate in the tournament. Speaking to IRIB Sports Network, Iran’s Minister of Sports and Youth Ahmad Donyamali suggested the country currently lacks the conditions necessary to send its team to the World Cup.

“Given that this corrupt government has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances do we have the appropriate conditions to participate in the World Cup,” he said. “Our boys are not safe, and conditions for participation do not exist.”

Iran are scheduled to play New Zealand national football team and Belgium national football team in Los Angeles on June 15 and June 21, before facing Egypt national football team in Seattle on June 26.