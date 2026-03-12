‘I'm really sorry about it’ - Chelsea star Neto issues apology after pushing ball boy

Chelsea forward Pedro Neto has issued an apology after pushing a ball boy during the Blues' loss to Paris St-Germain.

PSG defeated Chelsea 5-2 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League, putting the Blues in a difficult situation.

The incident occurred in stoppage time of the last-16 first-leg tie at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Frustrated after PSG scored their fourth goal, the 26-year-old shoved the ball boy, who stumbled over a chair. The action triggered a heated confrontation between players from both teams.

Neto apologises to ball boy

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Neto expressed his regret. "I want to apologise to the ball boy. I have already spoken to him," he said.

"We were losing and in the emotion of the game, I wanted to get the ball fast and I gave him a little push."

"I'm not like this. It was in the heat of the moment and I want to apologise. I gave him my shirt. I'm really sorry about it—I feel I have to apologise to him."

Pedro Neto pushes ball boy || imago

Neto explained that his Portugal teammate Vitinha helped translate his apology. "My French is not very good, and Vitinha came over and said to him I was not like this," he added.

"At the end, he [the ball boy] laughed and I gave him my shirt and said sorry about 35 times. He could see what had happened and was happy with the situation."

It remains to be seen if UEFA will take disciplinary action against Neto for the incident, which was part of a broader collapse from the London club.

Chelsea will face Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday before hosting PSG for the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, where they will attempt to overturn a three-goal deficit.

