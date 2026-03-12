‘It's big for me, my family’ - Super Eagles star claims he is proud to represent Porto

Nigerian international Terem Moffi has shared his immense pride in joining FC Porto, calling the transfer a significant and special milestone for himself and his family.

The Super Eagles striker moved to the Portuguese powerhouse on loan from French club OGC Nice during the winter transfer window. The deal secures his place at the Estádio do Dragão for the remainder of the season.

Moffi has already started to find his footing in Portugal, making his debut in a tight 1-0 win against CD Nacional.

The 26-year-old has since appeared in four league games, netting his first goal for the club in a 3-1 victory over FC Arouca.

Moffi happy to be at Porto

Speaking to the press before Porto's UEFA Europa League match against VfB Stuttgart, Moffi reflected on the significance of his move and his current motivation.

"I feel immense pride in representing FC Porto. It's something very big for me and also for my family," Moffi stated.

He also emphasised the positive environment within the team, highlighting unity and dedication as crucial elements in their recent preparations.

Moffi signs for Porto || X

"As the manager said, there's good energy, no negativity," he said. "We have to stay focused. We have to want to play, want to improve, and be a real family. That's why we've been working hard these last few days and weeks."

Moffi praised Porto's manager, Francesco Farioli, for his meticulous approach, noting that the Italian coach's focus on minor details helps players elevate their game.

"It comes down to the small details. The touch, the right moment to appear, the timing... all of that," Moffi explained. "As a player, that's what differentiates you from everyone else, the details. And that's exactly what he's been trying to do in the last two or three years."

With Porto facing a critical European fixture in Germany, Moffi will be keen to answer his critics on the pitch and help his team secure a vital result on the continental stage.

