‘Now it feels really bad’ - Manchester City captain reveals disappointment in his team's performance against Madrid

Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva offered a grim assessment of his team's Champions League prospects, admitting the situation felt "really dark".

The Citizens were humbled 3-0 by Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first leg of the round of 16.

A stunning hat-trick from Federico Valverde condemned Pep Guardiola's side to a heavy loss in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

The result leaves City with a monumental challenge to overcome in the return fixture at the Etihad Stadium next Tuesday.

Silva speaks on defeat

Silva expressed concern that their inability to score an away goal has left them facing a near-impossible task, especially with the potential return of Kylian Mbappé for the Spanish giants.

"At 3-0 it makes it a bit more difficult," Silva said. "Now it feels really bad, now it feels really dark. But tomorrow is another day and for sure next week we will go to the game thinking we have a chance."

Reflecting on the match, the Portuguese midfielder felt City lost their composure after conceding the opening goal.

Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva (Credit: Imago)

"My feeling on the pitch was we started well," he explained. "We felt comfortable, finding the right spaces, but after conceding the first we completely lost control... When you play against Real Madrid with the quality they have, you pay the price."

Silva acknowledged the challenging atmosphere but viewed it as a crucial learning experience. "It's a tough stadium. We're used to playing at these stadiums because Anfield and St James’ Park are very tough.

“You need to go through these moments to become better and today was just a learning game for the whole team."

City's loss capped a disappointing European week for the six English clubs involved, none of whom secured a victory, leaving all with significant work to do to advance to the quarter-finals.

