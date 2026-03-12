Advertisement

‘Now it feels really bad’ - Manchester City captain reveals disappointment in his team's performance against Madrid

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 13:42 - 12 March 2026
Manchester City captain reveals disappointment in his team's performance
Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva offered a grim assessment of his team's Champions League prospects, admitting the situation felt "really dark".
Advertisement

The Citizens were humbled 3-0 by Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first leg of the round of 16.

Advertisement

A stunning hat-trick from Federico Valverde condemned Pep Guardiola's side to a heavy loss in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie. 

The result leaves City with a monumental challenge to overcome in the return fixture at the Etihad Stadium next Tuesday.

Advertisement

Silva speaks on defeat

Silva expressed concern that their inability to score an away goal has left them facing a near-impossible task, especially with the potential return of Kylian Mbappé for the Spanish giants.

"At 3-0 it makes it a bit more difficult," Silva said. "Now it feels really bad, now it feels really dark. But tomorrow is another day and for sure next week we will go to the game thinking we have a chance."

Reflecting on the match, the Portuguese midfielder felt City lost their composure after conceding the opening goal.

Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva (Credit: Imago)
Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva (Credit: Imago)
Advertisement

"My feeling on the pitch was we started well," he explained. "We felt comfortable, finding the right spaces, but after conceding the first we completely lost control... When you play against Real Madrid with the quality they have, you pay the price."

Silva acknowledged the challenging atmosphere but viewed it as a crucial learning experience. "It's a tough stadium. We're used to playing at these stadiums because Anfield and St James’ Park are very tough. 

“You need to go through these moments to become better and today was just a learning game for the whole team."

City's loss capped a disappointing European week for the six English clubs involved, none of whom secured a victory, leaving all with significant work to do to advance to the quarter-finals.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Chelsea star Neto issues apology after pushing ball boy
Football
12.03.2026
‘I'm really sorry about it’ - Chelsea star Neto issues apology after pushing ball boy
Manchester City captain reveals disappointment in his team's performance
Football
12.03.2026
‘Now it feels really bad’ - Manchester City captain reveals disappointment in his team's performance against Madrid
Super Eagles star claims he is proud to represent Porto
Football
12.03.2026
‘It's big for me, my family’ - Super Eagles star claims he is proud to represent Porto
Fenerbahçe president explains how Lookman’s deal collapsed
Football
12.03.2026
‘Everything went very well’ - Fenerbahçe president explains how Lookman’s deal collapsed
Ex-Super Eagles star claims women's success Outshines men
Super Eagles
12.03.2026
Ex-Super Eagles star claims women's success Outshines men but Super Eagles game is fiercer
Super Eagles star names his greatest player of all time
Football
12.03.2026
Super Eagles star snubs Messi and Ronaldo, names his greatest player of all time