Real Madrid vs Man City: Captain fantastic Valverde nets hat-trick to earn Los Blancos invaluable first-leg advantage

Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde netted his first career hat-trick to lead Real Madrid to a stunning 3-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Valverde, who was captain for the day, scored in the 20th, 27th, and 42nd minutes to hand Real Madrid a huge advantage going into the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.