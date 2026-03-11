Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen surprises his sister with ₦400MILLION custom Tesla Cybertruck

Osimhen surprised his elder sister with a brand-new luxury whip.

Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen, has set social media ablaze by gifting his sister Blessing a bespoke Tesla Cybertruck.

The futuristic "beast," valued at nearly half a billion naira, represents the latest high-profile acquisition by the highest-paid Nigerian athlete on the planet.

Super Eagles and Galatasaray talsman Victor Osimhen|| Imago

Victor Osimhen and his elder sister Blessing Osimhen| Instagram

The vehicle, which unveiled by famous car dealership Polanco Exotic Cars on social media, is far from a standard factory model.

Finished in a "stealth" matte black wrap that absorbs the harsh Nigerian sun, the truck features a distinctive, custom-fitted red "T" logo on the bonnet.

This aftermarket addition serves as a hallmark of exclusivity, distinguishing it from the minimalist, badge-free design typically seen on the stainless steel exteriors of standard American units.

The Price of Exclusivity

While the base price of a Cybertruck in the United States is significantly lower, the logistics of bringing such a vehicle to Nigerian soil are monumental.

Industry experts suggest that the ₦400 million ($288,000) price tag is a reflection of the astronomical costs associated with air-freight shipping, often exceeding ₦80 million for a vehicle of this weight, and the heavy customs clearing duties required at the port.

Furthermore, the "Cyberbeast" variant, which this unit is believed to be, boasts a tri-motor all-wheel-drive system capable of hitting 60 mph in a mere 2.6 seconds.

For a country still developing its electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, owning such a car is less about utility and more about making a big statement.

A Tradition of Generosity

Osimhen, who has enjoyed a stellar career trajectory from the streets of Olusosun to the heights of European football with Lille, Napoli and Galatasaray, is well-known for his philanthropic nature and devotion to his family.

Osimhen is known to pay a visit to his roots in Olusosun regularly.

This latest gesture reinforces his reputation as a man who has not forgotten his roots, ensuring those closest to him share in his hard-earned success.

The 2023 African footballer of the Year has a well-documented history of philanthropic acts, often focused on supporting individuals in extreme hardship, empowering his home community in Lagos, and assisting the disabled.

In late 2024, he returned to his childhood neighborhood of Olusosun, distributing tricycles (Keke Napep) to local youths to provide them with a source of income. He also famously distributed food items, including bags of rice and cartons of noodles, specifically for the mothers in the community.

During his visits home, the Nigerian star has been reported to cover school fees for several students at the Olusosun community school.

He recently donated ₦10 million to Remo Stars FC, split between the players and technical crew, in appreciation of their 2024/25 NPFL title victory