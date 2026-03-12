Super Eagles star snubs Messi and Ronaldo, names his greatest player of all time

Super Eagles midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi has identified former Chelsea standout N'Golo Kanté as his greatest player of all time, a choice that reflects his own playing style.

Nnadi's career has seen a rapid ascent over the past two years. After stints with Botev Plovdiv in Bulgaria and Zulte Waregem in Belgium, he secured a €6 million transfer to French giants Olympique Marseille during the January window.

At Marseille, the 22-year-old is gradually establishing himself in a competitive midfield that includes seasoned players like Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Internationally, he earned his first senior cap for Nigeria during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, making his debut against Uganda.

Nnadi picks his GOAT

In a recent interview with his club, he revealed a key influence on his approach to the game. When asked to name his best player, Nnadi chose Kanté, the former Chelsea and current Fenerbahçe midfielder, snubbing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tochukwu Nnadi signs for Marseille || X

The Frenchman is celebrated for his elite ball-winning skills and incredible work rate, qualities that made him a quintessential defensive midfielder during his peak.

Lionel Messi in action || Imago

Given that Nnadi plays in the same position, his admiration for Kanté is understandable. While many attacking players might select forwards like Messi and Ronaldo, Nnadi's choice highlights his focus on the defensive aspects of midfield play.

N’golo Kante of Al Ittihad | IMAGO

Since his arrival in January, Nnadi has yet to secure a regular starting position, a situation expected for a player signed as a long-term prospect rather than an immediate starter.

Cristiano Ronaldo || Imago

Nevertheless, Nnadi has opportunities to impress in training. Coach Habib Beye recently acknowledged he was impressed by what he had seen from the Nigerian international.

