Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Super Eagles star snubs Messi and Ronaldo, names his greatest player of all time
Nnadi's career has seen a rapid ascent over the past two years. After stints with Botev Plovdiv in Bulgaria and Zulte Waregem in Belgium, he secured a €6 million transfer to French giants Olympique Marseille during the January window.
At Marseille, the 22-year-old is gradually establishing himself in a competitive midfield that includes seasoned players like Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Geoffrey Kondogbia.
Internationally, he earned his first senior cap for Nigeria during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, making his debut against Uganda.
Nnadi picks his GOAT
In a recent interview with his club, he revealed a key influence on his approach to the game. When asked to name his best player, Nnadi chose Kanté, the former Chelsea and current Fenerbahçe midfielder, snubbing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Frenchman is celebrated for his elite ball-winning skills and incredible work rate, qualities that made him a quintessential defensive midfielder during his peak.
Given that Nnadi plays in the same position, his admiration for Kanté is understandable. While many attacking players might select forwards like Messi and Ronaldo, Nnadi's choice highlights his focus on the defensive aspects of midfield play.
Since his arrival in January, Nnadi has yet to secure a regular starting position, a situation expected for a player signed as a long-term prospect rather than an immediate starter.
Nevertheless, Nnadi has opportunities to impress in training. Coach Habib Beye recently acknowledged he was impressed by what he had seen from the Nigerian international.
As the team's results stabilise, Nnadi may find more opportunities to prove his worth on the pitch.