‘With all due respect to the Super Lig’ - Chelsea legend claims Osimhen should be playing in the best leagues

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:50 - 12 March 2026
Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf believes Victor Osimhen is destined for a top European league, stating that the Galatasaray striker has the quality to play in either the English Premier League or Spain's La Liga.
The Nigerian international has been a long-term target for major clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United. 

However, a move to England previously failed to materialise due to Napoli's high valuation and the player's salary expectations.

In a surprising turn, Turkish champions Galatasaray made the move permanent after a successful loan spell during the 2024–2025 season, activating his €75 million release clause.

Leboeuf speaks on Osimhen

Since his arrival in Turkey, Osimhen has proven his elite status, netting an impressive 37 goals in 48 Super Lig matches. 

Frank Leboeuf || Imago
His performances have fuelled arguments that he has outgrown the league after recently helping his team defeat Liverpool in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Leboeuf shared his view on the striker's future. "I would love to see Osimhen one day in the Premier League or La Liga," he said.

Osimhen, Galatasaray star || Imago
"With all due respect to the Super Lig, Osimhen deserves to play in the best league in the world, so the Premier League would be great."

Further highlighting his development, Osimhen has also recorded seven assists this season, his best-ever tally in a single campaign, showcasing his growth as a complete forward.

