Ex-Super Eagles star claims women's success Outshines men but Super Eagles game is fiercer

Former Nigeria international Friday Ekpo has acknowledged the superior success of the women's national team, the Super Falcons, compared to their male counterparts, the Super Eagles.

The 1992 Africa Cup of Nations star pointed to the Falcons' extensive trophy cabinet as clear evidence of their dominance.

The Super Falcons have an unparalleled record in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), having won the title an astonishing ten times.

In contrast, the Super Eagles have lifted the men's AFCON trophy on three occasions, with their last victory dating back to 2013.

Ekpo speaks on men's and women’s success

Speaking on The PlayZone podcast, Ekpo agreed with the popular sentiment that the Falcons have achieved more. He attributed their early dominance to being pioneers in the women's game on the continent.

Super Eagles players celebrating a victory | Image credit: Imago

"I would say yes because in African football, we did not have many countries that were playing or exposed like the Nigerian girls.

“We started earlier than most of them," Ekpo explained. "By the time they started coming up, we had gotten five or six championships in our kitty."

However, Ekpo noted that the landscape of women's football in Africa is rapidly changing, with other nations closing the gap.

The Super Falcons celebrate winning their 10th WAFCON title | Credit: Instagram

"Now you can see the Zambians and South Africans, they are coming up so strongly. Even Morocco of late, you see them playing as if they are men. They put their acts together. Sometimes I wonder, are these ones girls?"

"The Super Falcons are more successful than the Super Eagles because we are so many in the men's game," he stated. "We fight for every cup but can't get all."

Ekpo concluded by highlighting the increasing difficulty of the men's tournament and cautioning against direct comparisons between the two teams.

