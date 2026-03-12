UCL: How Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona, Man City, Chelsea can overturn first-leg results to qualify

Spurs destroyed, Man City humiliated, and Chelsea battered in Paris. The UCL first legs are done, but five teams are refusing to book their holidays just yet.

What a week. From Victor Osimhen silencing Liverpool in Istanbul to Federico Valverde single-handedly dismantling Manchester City with a first-half hat-trick, the 2025/26 Champions League Round of 16 first legs delivered one of the most dramatic double-headers in recent memory.

Some ties are effectively over. Others are very much alive. And five teams, despite the mountains in front of them, genuinely believe their night is still coming.

Here is how the first legs finished, and which five sides are still fighting.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool 1 – 0 Lemina header, Osimhen assist (7') Atalanta vs Bayern Munich 1 – 6 Olise brace + assist. Tie over. Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham 5 – 2 Alvarez brace, Lookman menace. Tie over. Newcastle United vs Barcelona 1 – 1 Barnes (86'), Yamal pen (90+6') Real Madrid vs Man City 3 – 0 Valverde hat-trick. Guardiola needs a miracle. PSG vs Chelsea 5 – 2 Dembele & Kvaratskhelia ran riot. Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal 1 – 1 Havertz late pen vs former club. Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting CP 3 – 0 Norwegian fairytale. Hauge with 2 assists

😳 What’s going on in the Premier League this week? pic.twitter.com/Vlx2Qmo4KO — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) March 11, 2026

Now, the five teams that haven't given up, ranked from most to least likely to go through.

Arsenal - vs Bayer Leverkusen [ 85% - Favourites]

Aggregate: 1–1 | Second leg at Emirates Stadium

Kai Havertz walked into the BayArena, scored a late penalty against his former employers, and kept Arsenal's European dream alive.

Kai Havertz scored against his former team.

That alone tells you something about the mentality in this squad. Mikel Arteta's side were unbeaten in all eight of their group stage games and have not lost at the Emirates all season.

Former Bundesliga champions Leverkusen are dangerous, nobody is saying otherwise, but this is Arsenal's tie to lose. Expect a full-blooded, electric European night in North London, and expect the Gunners to nick it.

Barcelona - vs Newcastle United [80% - Strong favourites]

Aggregate: 1–1 | Second leg at Spotify Camp Nou

Newcastle 1️⃣ - 1️⃣ FC Barcelona pic.twitter.com/wj4G4vbrQz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 11, 2026

Lamine Yamal in the 96th minute, the coolest penalty you've ever seen from an 18-year-old in your life.

Newcastle were absolutely brilliant at St. James' Park, Harvey Barnes' late strike had the Toon Army dreaming, but Yamal ripped the dream away with ice in his veins and sent the tie back to Spain level.

At Camp Nou, Barcelona's technical quality on home soil makes them strong favourites. Eddie Howe's side will defend heroically, but ask yourself: can they really keep Yamal, Pedri and Raphinha quiet for 90 minutes in Catalonia? Barcelona go through.

The equalizer

✍️ Lamine Yamal pic.twitter.com/eFJvDwqWzM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 11, 2026

Liverpool - vs Galatasaray [75% - Anfield factor]

Aggregate: 0–1 | Second leg at Anfield

Victor Osimhen has now beaten Liverpool twice this season in Istanbul. The question is whether he can do it a third time, this time, at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk has already vowed a "different game" on home soil, and Jamie Carragher puts Liverpool's chances of overturning a one-goal deficit at home at 98%.

But here's the thing: CBS Sports analyst Michel Egrella warned that if this tie opens up and becomes end-to-end, Galatasaray will suffer.

If Gala can sit deep, absorb the pressure, and hit Liverpool on the counter with Osimhen, and he only needs one chance, this tie could still go to the Istanbul giants. The most watchable second leg of the round by a country mile.

"If it starts going back and forth, Liverpool love those games. But Galatasaray have the quality to go through." - Michel Egrella, CBS Sports Golazo

Manchester City - vs Real Madrid [20% - Need a miracle]

Aggregate: 0–3 | Second leg at Etihad Stadium

Federico Valverde destroyed them in the first half. Three goals, Uruguayan captain energy, and a performance that had pundits reaching for historic comparisons.

Pep Guardiola, to his credit, refused to wave the white flag, "3-0 is better than 4-0," he said, and he's got a point.

City famously put four past Real Madrid at the Etihad in 2023. Erling Haaland has been quiet in these big European games and is absolutely due an eruption.

It's a long shot, a very long shot, but the Etihad under the lights with Haaland hungry and nothing to lose? Don't completely write it off.

Chelsea - vs PSG [5% - The long shot]

Aggregate: 2–5 | Second leg at Stamford Bridge

Ousmane Dembele was unplayable. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored twice off the bench. Chelsea's management looked completely lost in Paris, and the 5-2 scoreline was almost flattering.

To even force extra time, Chelsea need to win by three goals at Stamford Bridge and this PSG side, with that kind of cushion, will not be shipping three goals on the road without scoring.

The miracle comparison people keep reaching for is Chelsea's 2012 Champions League run but that was a different club with different character.

For now, this one stays in the "stranger things have happened" drawer. Very bottom of the drawer.