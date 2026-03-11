'He makes the assist' — Football expert believes Osimhen will be Liverpool's worst nightmare at Anfield

The Sports expert says the quality gap isn't as wide as people think and that Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is all the difference Galatasaray need.

History repeated itself at RAMS Park on Tuesday night, and this time the stakes could not be higher.

For the second time this season, Galatasaray have beaten Liverpool 1-0 at their noisy home. And for the second time this season, Arne Slot has walked out of that stadium wondering how his side lost.

Also, for the second time this season, Victor Osimhen was at the heart of everything that went wrong for the Reds.

CBS Sports Golazo analyst Michel Egrella watched it all unfold on Tuesday night and came away with a simple, devastating verdict: Galatasaray have the tools to finish Liverpool off at Anfield next week and the 27-year-old Super Eagles striker is the reason why.

Lemina celebrates with Victor Osimhen.

"They have the wide players that are very good. They have Osimhen that can pick up balls up high. He's good aerially. He can create danger like he did today. The quality is there." Michel Egrella - CBS Sports Golazo

On the night itself, Osimhen didn't get his name on the scoresheet, but his fingerprints were all over the goal.

Osimhen proved decisive again against Liverpool.

In just the seventh minute, he rose to flick a Gabriel Sara corner into the path of Mario Lemina, who powered a diving header home to send RAMS Park into absolute bedlam. Assist and Man of the Match or match-winner. Call it what you like, Osimhen ran the show.

The game had drama to spare. An Osimhen goal in the 63rd minute was chalked off by VAR for a marginal offside in the build-up, and Liverpool thought they'd nicked an equaliser through a scramble in the box, only for VAR to rule it out for a Konaté handball.

Ugurcan Cakır was sensational in goal, turning away efforts from Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike on a night when Liverpool threw everything at the Turkish champions and got precisely nothing back.

Van Dijk, usually immovable, spent the evening chasing shadows. Osimhen bullied Ibrahima Konate, outmuscled Joe Gomez for the assist, and forced the Dutchman into several desperate recovery tackles. This was not a performance from a man who looks like he's heading home early in March.

Egrella's praise came with a caveat, though. He warned that if Galatasaray allow the second leg at Anfield to turn into an end-to-end shootout, Liverpool's superior depth will eventually tell.

"If it starts going back and forth, Liverpool love to play in those games," he added.

The key, he argued, is for Galatasaray to be disciplined, slow the tempo, and protect what they have.

A draw at Anfield sends Galatasaray to their first Champions League quarter-final since 2013. Liverpool need to win by two.