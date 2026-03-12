Heartbreak as Super Eagles hero Ademola Lookman sparks SPLIT fears with girlfriend after completing €40 million move

The 2024 African best and his beautiful partner have reportedly broken up nearly two years after going public with their relationship.

Super Eagles talisman Ademola Lookman and his girlfriend Jayda Love have sparked intense split rumours, with sources claiming the pair parted ways prior to his winter switch to Atletico Madrid.

The 28-year-old winger, who joined the La Liga giants from Atalanta in a €40 million (£34.5m) deal last month, has enjoyed a sensational start to life at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium.

Atletico Madrid star Lookman | IMAGO

However, his personal life is now under the microscope after a series of 'red flags' emerged during Valentine's last month.

What happened?

A telling hint for fans came via a recent TikTok post by Jayda. The Dallas-based IT specialist shared a solo post to celebrate Valentine's Day, looking stunning in a burgundy jumpsuit.

Credit: Jayda D Love/TikTok

When a follower commented, teasingly referring to her as "Mrs. Lookman," Jayda appeared to intentionally ignore the remark.

Credit: TikTok

While she was seen actively engaging with and replying to other comments on the same post, the mention of the Nigeria international was left without a response, a move fans have branded a pointed snub.

Ademola Lookman | IMAGO

Credit: Jayda D Love/TikTok

It has been claimed that the 5,000-mile gap between Dallas and Europe became the breaking point for the relationship. However, Pulse Sports cannot verify the authenticity of the claims

Social media sleuths suggest the split was finalised before Lookman bid farewell to Italy. Jayda’s absence from Lookman’s official unveiling at the Metropolitano and the lack of any family presence in his Madrid arrival photos have further fuelled the narrative of a solo transition to Spain.

Lookman in his debut || Imago

Jayda Love is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma | Facebook

Contrary to reports of a digital unfollow, records show that the private couple never actually followed each other on Instagram, even during the height of their romance which was first revealed by Pulse Sports.

Both Lookman and Love have a reputation for being fiercely protective of their private lives. Pulse Sports reached out to Lookman's representative and Jayda, for comment regarding the status of their relationship on Monday, March 9.

However, no response has been received yet as at the time of this publication.

Their last significant public outing remains their appearance at the 2024 CAF Awards in Marrakech. Since that high-profile appearance, where Lookman was crowned African Player of the Year, Lookman and Jayda were last spotted at the international airport in Lagos, when he brought his CAF Award back home.

Ademola Lookman and his girlfriend Jayda Love at the 2024 CAF Awards in Marrakech

Ademola Lookman and his girlfriend Jayda Love at the 2024 CAF Awards in Marrakech | Instagram

The €240k-per-week Atleti star made an emotional return to Lekki Phase 2, the community where he spent part of his childhood in Eko.

Lookman was celebrated during a visit to Lagos, where he presented the award to President Bola Tinubu. “It was really important for me to bring this award back home. I’ve been cradling it all day,” Lookman told Arise TV.

“Bringing it back to Lagos means everything. That’s where I brought it back to, and today, I had the honour of presenting it to the President. That meant a lot," he added. The forward, who switched international allegiance from England to Nigeria, has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last two years.

Ademola Lookman for Nigeria || Imago

During his visit to Lagos, Lookman was also welcomed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who hailed him as a symbol of the “Greater Lagos Rising” spirit and an inspiration to millions of young Nigerians.

While Lookman continues to speak with his feet, scoring for Diego Simeone’s side in both La Liga and the Champions League, the silence from his camp suggests that the 'King of Bergamo' is now navigating his new life in Madrid as a single man.

Lookman's blistering start to life at Atleti

Atletico Madrid forward Ademola Lookman | IMAGO

The 2024 African footballer of the Year has enjoyed a sensational start to his Atletico Madrid career after completing a move from Atalanta in February.

He made immediate history by becoming the first Nigerian player to score for the club, netting on his debut in a 5–0 Copa del Rey win against Real Betis.

Since his arrival, he's scored 4 goals and created 3 assists in his first 10 appearances for Diego Simeone's side across all competitions. Off the pitch, he's also risen to become a fan favourite with the Rojiblancos, gaining more than 200,000 followers on Instagram since his arrival in Feburary.

Lookman has become a regular fixture in Simeone’s attacking setup. He most recently featured in Atletico's 5–2 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday night.

The Super Eagles star is expected to return to action against Getafe in La Liga on Saturday, 14 March.

