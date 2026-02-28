Super Eagles star Moffi finally off the mark for new club Porto

After joining in January, Super Eagles star Terem Moffi has finally announced himself to the Porto faithful

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi has finally announced himself at Porto with his first goal for the club after his January move from OGC Nice.

The Nigerian forward came off the bench to wrap up a vital 3-1 win over Arouca as the Dragons continued their title charge.

Super sub Moffi delivers at the Dragão

Terem Moffi began the night among the substitutes as FC Porto welcomed Arouca to the Estádio do Dragão. With Deniz Gül preferred in attack following Samu Aghehowa’s injury, Moffi had to wait until the 60th minute to make his entrance.

Porto were in control before Nais Djouahra struck to level the score ten minutes after Moffi’s introduction, setting up a nervy finale.

William Gomes restored the lead from the penalty spot in the 90th minute, but there was still time for Moffi to leave his mark.

As Arouca pushed forward in search of an equaliser, Porto launched a swift counter-attack. Moffi met Gomes’ cross and powered his effort into the roof of the net to seal the 3-1 victory just before full-time.

First of many for Moffi

The goal was Moffi’s first since his summer switch from OGC Nice, and it could prove to be a turning point in his Porto career.

Having been limited to cameo appearances in recent weeks, the 24-year-old will now hope to push for a starting berth under coach Francesco Farioli.

With European competition returning in two weeks, squad rotation will be essential. Moffi’s experience in continental football, particularly in the Europa League, could make him a key weapon as Porto prepare for their round of 16 showdown.