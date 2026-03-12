Real Madrid captain Valverde joins Lookman, Messi in outstanding list after Champions League heroics

Just like Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman, Real Madrid's Fede Valverde now finds himself in an exclusive all-star list that also features Lionel Messi, but not Cristiano Ronaldo

Federico Valverde delivered a sensational performance as Real Madrid C.F. defeated Manchester City F.C. 3–0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash.

The Uruguayan midfielder’s remarkable display not only secured a huge advantage for Los Blancos but also earned him a rare perfect match rating.

Valverde hat-trick stuns Manchester City

Real Madrid captain Valverde produced the performance of his career, scoring a stunning first hat-trick to lead his side to victory against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The midfielder opened the scoring in the 20th minute, finishing confidently to give the Spanish giants the early lead. Just seven minutes later, Valverde struck again to double Real Madrid’s advantage, before completing his hat-trick shortly before halftime in the 42nd minute.

His clinical finishing and commanding display in midfield left City struggling to cope as Real Madrid seized control of the tie. The emphatic 3–0 victory now puts the Spanish side in a commanding position ahead of the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Rare 10/10 rating places Valverde among elite stars

Valverde’s outstanding performance did not go unnoticed, with French outlet L’Equipe awarding him a rare perfect 10/10 match rating.

Since 1988, only 21 players have received the publication’s prestigious score, placing Valverde among some of football’s most iconic performers. The exclusive list includes global stars such as Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

The Real Madrid captain also joins Ademola Lookman, who achieved the same feat after scoring a historic hat-trick for Atalanta B.C. in the UEFA Europa League Final against Bayer 04 Leverkusen in 2024.

