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"Must have used juju" — Fans debate Bukayo Saka’s relationship with Tolami Benson ahead of big wedding
A light-hearted viral exchange on X has ignited fresh banter among football fans about Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka’s long-term romance with stunning fiancée Tolami Benson, just months after their engagement and as wedding rumours swirl.
The debate traces back to a viral post by an X user identified as @opolot_ronnie on Saturday, which shared a striking photo of Benson in an Arsenal jersey and leather short skirt, relaxing in a stadium lounge with a coffee.
How did Bukayo Saka manage to bag this girl?😂 pic.twitter.com/lQ3L7dk3Xm— 𝐎𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐞 (@opolot_ronnie) March 28, 2026
The caption read: “How did Bukayo Saka manage to bag this girl?” Shortly after, the thread quickly exploded with thousands of views, likes, and replies, turning a simple joke about Saka “pulling” his attractive partner into a full-blown discussion on who really “bagged” whom in the relationship.
Fans debate over Saka and Tolami's relationship
Social media users were split between those insisting Saka must have pulled off some “juju magic” to land Benson, and others arguing the opposite, suggestinf that his fame and fortune made him the ultimate prize.
Here are some reactions on X capturing the divide:
Doubling down on the original post’s implication that Saka needed supernatural help to attract such a stunning woman, an internet user @babsphemii sarcastically responded in the comments with: “Bro must have used JuJu ” ,
Bro must have used JuJu 😂😂— 💥FEMI💥 (@Babsphemii) March 28, 2026
One other user wrote: “Lie, she got lucky ”
Another quipped: “So his money is joke to you”
Some other user wrote: "Your question lacks masculinity. Women don’t find that attractive"
One other user commented: “Saka is rich and Famous. Should be the other way around”
Another alleged Benson used her looks to bag the Arsenal star, writing: “Or na she use juju… Don’t forget he is the celebrity and the one the camera and spotlight is on”
One other user responded to the original post with: "A very dümb question I will believe this is a click bait post"
Saka and Tolami's relationship amid wedding speculation
Saka, 24, and Benson, 25, have been in a committed relationship since late 2020, a low-key romance that stayed largely private until around the 2022 World Cup.
The couple went public gradually through Benson’s appearances supporting Saka at Arsenal and England matches.
Last November, Saka proposed in a lavish, carefully orchestrated evening at a luxury London hotel, presenting her with an “absolutely enormous” engagement ring.
They announced the engagement on Instagram with romantic photos, confirming five years together.
Tolami, a UK-based media strategist and influencer of Nigerian heritage, has been a constant, stylish presence in the stands and at team events, including Martin Ødegaard’s wedding.
The influencer, currently signed to United Talent Agency, has spent a lot of time in Lagos since the start of the New Year and was recently at Wembley to cheer on Saka during the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, which ended in defeat for Arsenal.
However, her latest social media posts show she has already jetted back to Lagos, presumably to continue preparations for their wedding, though nothing has been announced or confirmed yet.
With the engagement now several months old and Benson recently turning heads at a Lagos wedding in traditional Yoruba attire, fans are eagerly awaiting news of the couple’s 'big wedding', expected to be a major celebration blending their British and Nigerian roots. The pair remain one of football’s most private yet enduring power couples.