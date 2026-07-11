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Yes, I Played With Him — Harry Kane Confirms Donald Trump Golf game

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:23 - 11 July 2026
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England captain Harry Kane has confirmed recent comments made by U.S President Donald Trump.
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The Bayern Munich striker revealed that he once played golf with United States President Donald Trump, describing the experience as "surreal".

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Kane will lead England for their World Cup quarter-final against Norway in Miami on Saturday and, in the build-up to that game, revealed he had played golf with Trump in Florida 18 months ago.

Kane scores for England || Imago
Kane scores for England || Imago

Kane confirms Donald Trump golf meeting

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“He invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach. So yeah, when the president invites you somewhere… it was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him and to play golf with him,” Kane said.

“His golf is pretty good, to be honest with you.

"I hope I can play golf as well as him when I’m his age, that’s for sure. A unique experience, but I was just grateful that he invited me to play.”

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“I think Kane is a great player. I played golf with him, and I like him a lot. He’s a good golfer too. He’s really great,” Trump said after England beat Mexico 3-2.

Kane, who has six goals and one assist for England at the World Cup, has been one of the best players at the tournament and will once again be at the forefront of England's charge against Norway.

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