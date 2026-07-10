Norway vs England 2026 World Cup quarterfinal preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Three Lions to scrape past Vikings

Norway and England will cross paths at the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday evening in a mouthwatering World Cup quarter-final.

Norway are contesting their first-ever World Cup quarter-final, having made the tournament for the first time since 1998 and producing one of the competition’s genuine shocks by eliminating Brazil in the Round of 16.

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England, meanwhile, arrive as the fourth-best-priced team in the outright market, having beaten DR Congo and Mexico to reach the last eight.

For Norway, the occasion is unprecedented; for England, another semi-final is the minimum ambition.

Norway vs England match preview

Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium is the place to be for Norway’s historic FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash with England.

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Norway’s presence at this stage is the story of the tournament so far.

Ståle Solbakken’s side qualified with a perfect eight-from-eight record, scoring 37 goals in the process, and have since beaten Iraq, Senegal, and Ivory Coast to reach the round of 16.

They then made history after securing arguably their greatest-ever international win against Brazil in the last 16 to reach the quarter-final of a major tournament for the first time.

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Beating a side ranked inside FIFA’s top five was a huge coup for the Norwegians, and they will have to repeat the feat if they’re to progress here.

However, zero wins from six prior World Cup clashes with UEFA opponents at the World Cup (D2, L4) – including a 4-1 defeat against France earlier in the tournament – suggest this will be a tall order.

Yet, 16 victories from their last 21 internationals (D3, L2) should have them believing they have what it takes to break that duck here.

Thomas Tuchel’s England, meanwhile, have been efficient rather than spectacular.

Four wins from five World Cup matches, with the 0-0 draw against Ghana the only blemish, tell a story of a side that does not lose but has yet to truly impose itself.

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However, they overcame a man disadvantage, altitude, the Azteca and ultimately Mexico in a thrilling last-16 tie, winning 3-2 to reach a fifth successive major tournament quarter-final.

England can’t afford to become complacent, though, having lost five of their last six World Cup knockout games against European sides, the most recent of which came in the last edition at this very stage against France.

Despite that negative historical omen, six wins from their last seven matches (D1) have helped fuel belief that the Three lions are hitting their stride at the perfect time, as their quest to end a 60-year wait for a major international honour continues to gather momentum.

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Norway vs England head-to-head

Norway and England have met 12 times in total, with seven wins for England, three draws and two victories for Norway.

The two nations have never faced each other at a major tournament final, making this quarter-final in Miami a historic occasion.

Norway's two wins both came in qualifying for the 1994 World Cup: 2-1 in Oslo in September 1981 and 2-0, also in Oslo, in June 1993.

However, Norway have never beaten a fellow European team in the World Cup, nor have they managed to score in any of their last four meetings with England, who lead the head-to-head total with seven wins to two.

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The most recent encounter was a friendly at Wembley in September 2014, which England won 1-0.

Continental clashes on the global stage have been England's kryptonite in recent times; five of the Three Lions' last six World Cup knockout exits have come at the hands of European teams, including each of their last three.

Norway vs England bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip England to qualify 1.48 High BTTS Both teams to score – Yes 1.69 High Player prop Harry Kane 2+ shots on target 2.05 High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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England to qualify

This quarter-final has the makings of a Premier League fixture, and that suits England perfectly.

Ten of Norway's likely starting XI have Premier League experience, from Ajer and Heggem to Sorloth and Odegaard; all players Tuchel's men face regularly.

England also know their opponents intimately and hold a commanding head-to-head record, having won seven of the twelve previous meetings and lost just twice.

The Three Lions are unbeaten in five at this World Cup. Having toppled Mexico at the Azteca, England's deeper squad and superior big-game pedigree come into play here.

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Norway don't lose often, with just one defeat in eight, and offer genuine threat through Erling Haaland. But without a single clean sheet this summer, their defence certainly seems breachable, which the likes of Harry Kane will be desperate to exploit.

Providing they keep Haaland quiet, backing England at a probability of just 52.63% seems at least 5% below the actual probability of them winning.

Both teams to score – Yes

It’s hard not to envisage goals at both ends on Saturday evening.

All of Norway’s last five matches have yielded three or more goals. Meanwhile, both teams have scored in each of Norway’s previous seven games.

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Ståle Solbakken’s side have plenty of attacking intent, with three forwards on the pitch from the outset. Erling Haaland is joint-top scorer at present, while the in-form Antonio Nusa offers a constant outlet.

With England forced to change up their backline due to Jarrell Quansah’s suspension, this creates more uncertainty in the English defence.

England's games have also averaged more than three goals per game at this tournament, with 16 goals in five matches.

Harry Kane +2 shots on target

As the early favourite to win the Ballon d'Or, the frontrunner for the Sports Personality of the Year Award, and a leading contender for the World Cup Golden Boot, everyone is well aware of Harry Kane's quality.

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And with the 32-year-old recently breaking into the top five World Cup goalscorers of all time, there's no sign of him slowing down yet.

The Bayern Munich man has scored 60% of his shots on target this summer (6 goals from 10 SOT), continuing to set the standard as England's all-time leading scorer.

If ever there's a man to drag his country through to the semi-finals, it's captain Kane. So we're tipping him to have 2+ shots on target in Norway vs England, as he looks to add to his ridiculous tally of 73 goals for the season.

Norway vs England team news

England will be without Jarell Quansah for the quarter-finals after the Bayer Leverkusen defender's straight red card for a high tackle on Mexico's Jesus Gallardo.

With Reece James still a hamstring doubt, Tuchel should play it safe and promote the fit-again Djed Spence back to the starting lineup, although one of John Stones and Ezri Konsa could alternatively shuffle over.

Marc Guehi and Declan Rice were restricted to individual work earlier this week, but there is nothing to suggest that either man is at risk of missing the Miami battle.

Meanwhile, Norway left-back David Moller Wolfe was forced off just before the end of the win over Brazil, but he has resumed full training and is not a concern whatsoever for the quarter-finals.

Solbakken therefore faces the dilemma of a full squad, as both Oscar Bobb and Andreas Schjelderup – who set up both goals last time out – are threatening to displace Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa respectively.

Still vying for the Golden Boot with seven goals to his name, Haaland has converted 39% of his shots at the World Cup so far, the best rate of any player with 15+ attempts at the tournament since Gary Lineker in 1986.

Norway vs England predicted lineups

Norway predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Berg, Berge; Bobb, Odegaard, Schjelderup; Haaland

England predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Norway vs England prediction

Norway's propensity to score and concede will surely come to the fore once again at the Hard Rock Stadium, where Tuchel's men can counter-attack at pace but can be dealt a Haaland-sized hammer blow with just one defensive error.

Haaland represents a constant threat and England's defence have not kept a clean sheet since the group stage.

The most likely outcome is a tight England victory, with Kane and Bellingham proving decisive, but not without enduring a test from Norway's firepower.