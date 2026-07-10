Why we can't include him — Deeney claims Ronaldo not in GOAT debate

Former England and Watford star Troy Deeney has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo should not be in the GOAT debate.

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That result marked Ronaldo’s sixth World Cup without winning the trophy or making a significant impact.

Deeney believes Ronaldo’s lack of success on the biggest stage means he must be excluded from the GOAT conversation, as every other legend in the discussion has performed at World Cup level.

He also pointed out that the 41-year-old Al-Nassr forward was often dependent on teammates creating chances for him.

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Cristiano Ronaldo has played his final World Cup game for Portugal | IMAGO

Deeney removes Ronaldo from GOAT debate

Ex-England star Troy Deeney || Imago

“I think for purists of football, we would look at it and go ‘he’s been great, we can appreciate it’,” Deeney said on Sun Football.

Messi is widely regarded as the GOAT| Imago

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“But I don’t know if you’d put him in the top greatest players of all time because there are a lot of other people, because again, the big one he never won, which is the World Cup.”