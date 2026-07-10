Why we can't include him — Deeney claims Ronaldo not in GOAT debate
Ronaldo played his final World Cup match as one of the pre-tournament favourites, but Spain eliminated Portugal in the Round of 16.
That result marked Ronaldo’s sixth World Cup without winning the trophy or making a significant impact.
Deeney believes Ronaldo’s lack of success on the biggest stage means he must be excluded from the GOAT conversation, as every other legend in the discussion has performed at World Cup level.
He also pointed out that the 41-year-old Al-Nassr forward was often dependent on teammates creating chances for him.
Deeney removes Ronaldo from GOAT debate
“I think for purists of football, we would look at it and go ‘he’s been great, we can appreciate it’,” Deeney said on Sun Football.
“But I don’t know if you’d put him in the top greatest players of all time because there are a lot of other people, because again, the big one he never won, which is the World Cup.”
Ronaldo has announced that the 2026 World Cup will be his last, but remained coy on his plans as he chases his ultimate target of 1,000 career goals.