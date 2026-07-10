2026 FIFA World Cup: 'I promise' — Salah breaks silence after Egypt controversial exit to Argentina

Egypt's national team captain, Mohamed Salah, released a statement after their World Cup exit to Argentina.

Mohamed Salah has issued a public apology to the Egyptian fanbase following the national team’s elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, promising a renewed focus on international success.

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The 34-year-old captain addressed the fallout from Egypt's narrow 3-2 round-of-16 defeat to Argentina, a match marked by controversial officiating decisions that left the North African side aggrieved. Despite the disappointment, Salah outlined a commitment to lead the team through a transition period.

What Salah said

Salah took to social media to take responsibility for the exit, making it clear that mere participation in major tournaments is no longer sufficient for the national setup.

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"I know you're still upset, but I promise you that I'll do everything in my power to ensure this marks a fresh start for Egyptian football on the international stage," Salah stated. "Qualifying for the World Cup won't be enough, and just participating won't cut it either. This team deserves your trust."

أنا عارف إنكم لسه زعلانين، بس وعد مني إني هعمل كل اللي في قدرتي عشان أضمن إن دي تكون بداية جديدة للكورة المصرية على الساحة الدولية. التأهل لكأس العالم مش هيكون كفاية، والمشاركة كمان مش كفاية. الفريق ده يستاهل ثقتكم pic.twitter.com/Jrsp3YOjk7 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) July 10, 2026

The road to AFCON 2027 and the 2030 World Cup

The statement suggests Salah intends to remain a central figure for Egypt over the next international cycle. The forward will have an opportunity to deliver on his promise at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

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If he retains his fitness and form until the next FIFA World Cup in 2030, Salah will be 38 years old.

Egypt are the most successful team in African football history, boasting seven Africa Cup of Nations titles. However, they have consistently struggled to translate their continental dominance into deep runs at the World Cup. Salah promises to spearhead their resurgence, starting with the upcoming continental qualifiers.

Unresolved club future

His international commitment coincides with uncertainty regarding his club career. Salah is currently a free agent after confirming his departure from Liverpool at the end of the 2025/26 season.

The exit concluded a highly successful nine-year tenure at Anfield from 2017 to 2026, during which he won everything possible.

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