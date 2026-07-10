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Nigerian referee appointed CAF match official for WAFCON

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 15:48 - 10 July 2026
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CAF has appointed Nigerian FIFA referee Yemisi Akintoye as a match official for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Nigerian referee Yemisi Akintoye as a match official for the forthcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

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Akintoye, who became a FIFA-badged referee in 2021, earned her selection after successfully passing a series of rigorous medical, physical, and technical assessments conducted by CAF.

The graduate of the University of Lagos was also at the WAFCON 2024 in Morocco.

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Nigerian referee applauds Akintoye

Reacting to the development, the President of the Nigerian Football Referees Association (NFRA), Sir Kelechi Mejuobi, described the appointment as a proud moment for both Akintoye and the Nigerian refereeing fraternity.

According to Mejuobi, the NFRA remains committed to ensuring that more Nigerian referees secure appointments at major continental and international competitions, noting that Akintoye's selection reflects the growing recognition of Nigerian match officials across Africa.

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The 14th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON 2026) is scheduled to take place in Morocco from July 26 to August 16.

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