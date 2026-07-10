2026 FIFA World Cup Day 28 recap: Mbappé refuses to let Messi go as France book semifinal spot

Kylian Mbappé once again replicated Lionel Messi’s feat bar for bar as France faced Morocco in the quarter-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup action resumed on Thursday as France took on Morocco in the first of the four quarter-final games set for this weekend.

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The action, which took place in Boston, was a repeat of the Qatar 2022 semifinal clash, which France won 2-0.

Here’s a recap of all the action in Boston.

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Bounou thwarts Mbappe in the opening half

France came into the game as the favourite, and it showed from the start, as they dominated possession right from the first whistle.

Didier Deschamps’ men pinned Morocco into their own half, as the Atlas Lions struggled to play their typical free-flowing football due to the quality of the French team.

The two-time World champions created three big chances and had 13 shots in the opening half alone.

France’s biggest opportunity to take the lead came in the 28th as they were handed a penalty after a lengthy VAR review adjudged that Mbappe was fouled in the box.

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Mbappé, who had been flawless in the tournament, stepped up to take the resulting kick but was denied by Yassine Bounou

Bounou’s penalty save kept Morocco in the game as the opening half ended with both teams tied.

Mbappé makes amends for miss as France show quality

The second half was a different story, though, as Deschamps’ men continued to exert their dominance.

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Les Bleus would eventually break the deadlock on the hour mark as Mbappé made amends for his penalty miss with a brilliant curler that flew past Bounou.

With the deadlock broken, France went in search of a second, and they got it six minutes later through Ousmane Dembele, who fired in a shot after going on a small run following a ball from Mbappe.

With his assist, Mbappe joined Lionel Messi as the only player to score a goal, register an assist and miss a penalty in the same game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.