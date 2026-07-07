Ronaldo and 7 other GOAT contenders to never win the World Cup

Portugal's disappointing defeat to Spain confirms Cristiano Ronaldo's inclusion in the list of football greats to never win the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the ranks of the greatest football players in history to never win a FIFA World Cup, following Portugal's elimination from the 2026 tournament.

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The 41-year-old forward previously confirmed the North American showpiece would be his final World Cup appearance. His pursuit of the ultimate international prize came to an end on July 6, 2026, when Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 in their round-of-16 clash at the Dallas Stadium in Texas.

Ronaldo now anchors a prestigious yet unfortunate catalogue of generational talents who conquered club football and continental competitions but fell short on the global stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo

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Ronaldo represented the Portuguese senior national team from 2003 to date. He stands as the most prolific goalscorer in international football history and guided his country to the 2016 UEFA European Championship, the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League, and the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League titles.

At club level, his dominance was equally staggering. He won the UEFA Champions League once with Manchester United in 2007/08 before securing four additional Champions League titles with Real Madrid during his tenure in Spain from 2009 to 2018.

Despite his individual brilliance, Ronaldo never reached a World Cup final across his six tournament appearances in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026. The closest he came was during his debut campaign in 2006, where Portugal reached the semi-finals before suffering a 1-0 defeat to France.

Johan Cruyff

Cruyff is universally recognised as the central figure of the Total Football philosophy and one of the most influential tactical minds in the sport's history. Playing for Ajax from 1964 to 1973, he led the Dutch club to three consecutive European Cup titles in 1970/71, 1971/72, and 1972/73.

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However, his World Cup resume is remarkably brief. Cruyff only participated in the 1974 World Cup in West Germany. He captained the Netherlands to the final, dazzling the world with his fluid positioning, but the Dutch fell 2-1 to the host nation after initially taking a 1-0 lead. Cruyff boycotted the 1978 tournament, meaning that single 1974 campaign represents his entire World Cup legacy.

Paolo Maldini

Widely considered the greatest defender of all time, Maldini spent his entire 25-year professional career at AC Milan from 1984 to 2009. During that span, he won five European Cup and Champions League titles in 1988/89, 1989/90, 1993/94, 2002/03, and 2006/07.

Internationally, Maldini endured multiple heartbreaks across four World Cup tournaments in 1990, 1994, 1998, and 2002. He reached the semi-finals on home soil in 1990, losing on penalties to Argentina. He came agonisingly close in 1994, playing every minute of the tournament in the United States, only to lose the final to Brazil on penalties following a scoreless draw.

Alfredo Di Stefano

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Di Stefano was the primary catalyst for Real Madrid's early European dominance and is arguably the greatest club football player of all time. Playing for the Spanish club from 1953 to 1964, the forward won five consecutive European Cup titles in 1955/56, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1958/59, and 1959/60.

Despite his legendary status and representing three different national teams across his career, Di Stefano never played a single World Cup match.

Argentina refused to enter the 1950 and 1954 tournaments. After he acquired Spanish citizenship, Spain failed to qualify for the 1958 tournament. He helped Spain qualify for the 1962 World Cup in Chile, but an injury sustained just before the tournament prevented him from taking the field.

Ferenc Puskas

Puskas was the talisman of Hungary's legendary Golden Team and one of the most lethal finishers in history. He scored 84 goals in 89 international appearances. At club level, he joined Real Madrid in 1958 and played there until 1966, winning three European Cup titles in 1958/59, 1959/60, and 1965/66.

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His greatest World Cup opportunity came during the 1954 tournament in Switzerland. Hungary entered the final against West Germany on a 32-match unbeaten streak.

Puskas, playing with a hairline fracture in his ankle, scored early to help his team build a 2-0 lead. However, West Germany mounted a stunning comeback to win 3-2 in an event dubbed the Miracle of Bern, denying Puskas the ultimate prize.

Michel Platini

Platini was the defining midfielder of his generation, winning three consecutive Ballon d'Or awards. He played for Juventus from 1982 to 1987, guiding the Italian club to the 1984/85 European Cup title. Internationally, he captained France to their first major trophy at the 1984 UEFA European Championship.

On the World Cup stage, Platini suffered back-to-back semi-final heartbreaks. At the 1982 tournament, France played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with West Germany in the semi-finals before losing on penalties. Four years later, in 1986, Platini's France again reached the semi-finals, only to be eliminated by West Germany in a 2-0 defeat.

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Zico

Often referred to as the White Pelé, Zico was an exceptional playmaker who dominated South American club football. Playing for Flamengo during his peak from 1971 to 1983, he led the club to the 1981 Copa Libertadores title.

Zico represented Brazil in three World Cups in 1978, 1982, and 1986. His most famous missed opportunity occurred with the legendary 1982 Brazilian squad, which is widely regarded as the greatest team to never win the tournament. Playing brilliant, free-flowing football, they were stunned 3-2 by Italy in the second group stage, abruptly ending Zico's best chance at global glory.

Marco van Basten

Van Basten was an incredibly gifted striker whose career was ultimately cut short by injury. He played for AC Milan from 1987 to 1995, winning consecutive European Cup titles in 1988/89 and 1989/90. He also provided the Netherlands with their only major international trophy, scoring a spectacular volley in the final to win the 1988 UEFA European Championship.

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